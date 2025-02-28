Ford Recalls 2022-2023 Mustangs After Incorrect Repair

Last summer, Ford recalled around 30,000 2022-2023 Mustangs for an unstable power steering that could causing vibrations strong enough to be felt by drivers. A free repair was offered by dealers, but now around 300 of the pony cars will have to head back to the shop, because the first correction was not carried out correctly.

Note that while the first problem did concern 1,937 Mustangs in Canada, there’s no indication yet whether any of the 300 re-recalled cars are north of the border.

Calibration problem at root of initial recall

The first recall was issued in June 2024. The fault originated in the steering's secondary torque sensor, which had been calibrated with the polarity reversed.

According to Ford, “If the primary steering torque sensor fails and the secondary sensor has reversed polarity, the steering wheel may begin to oscillate without warning (alternating clockwise and counterclockwise movements) when the driver attempts to turn. This is the result of unintentional assistance from the electronic power steering system.”

The problem was reported as early as May 2024 by Nexteer Automotive, the supplier of steering components to Ford. An investigation revealed two warranty claims in June, prompting the automaker to issue a recall before any incidents occurred. Fortunately, no accidents were reported in connection with the defect.

2023 Ford Mustang Ecoboost | Photo: Ford

332 Mustangs affected by the second recall

Unfortunately, not all the repairs carried out during the first recall were done correctly. According to Ford Authority, 332 Mustangs that had already been repaired will have to return to the dealership for further work.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive a notice from Ford as of March 31, 2025.

A serious problem, but no driving ban

Neither NHTSA nor Ford have classified this recall as a driving ban. The problem appears to be limited to a slight wobble in the steering wheel, similar to a malfunction in the lane-keeping system. That said, any steering anomaly remains a risk, and having to recall a car a second time for the same problem is a frustrating situation for both drivers and the manufacturer.

However, Ford can at least count on Nexteer Automotive, which detected the problem before it became more serious. A lesser evil for Mustang owners, who will once again have to make an appointment at the dealership.