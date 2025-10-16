2026 Ford Mustang RTR: Inspired by the Dark Horse

"RTR". These three letters stand for Ready To Rock and form the name of Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s company. Ford has teamed up with RTR to produce a more radical EcoBoost-powered Mustang than we’ve seen before.

Powertrain of the 2026 Ford Mustang RTR

Mechanically, the 2026 Ford Mustang RTR is powered by the 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine. It develops the same base power and torque (315 hp and 350 lb-ft).

However, it's important to note that the engine features an anti-lag system. This technology, patented with the Ford GT during its development for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, aims to increase throttle response by ensuring the turbocharger can provide the necessary boost during acceleration.

Thanks to a software remap, it is possible to increase power to 350 hp and torque to 400 lb-ft.

It also benefits from a suspension tune that makes it more agile on the track, as well as MagneRide shocks.

Despite the numerous modifications made to the Mustang RTR, it continues to be assembled from start to finish at Ford’s Flat Rock plant in Michigan, while retaining its full factory warranty.

2026 Ford Mustang RTR, three-quarters rear | Photo: Ford

Design of the 2026 Ford Mustang RTR

Aesthetically, the Mustang RTR stands out with its front bumper borrowed from the Mustang GT, distinctive RTR illuminated air intakes, RTR grille, dark-finish mirrors, 19" x 9.5" dark-finish wheels, lime-coloured brake calipers, RTR badging on the trunk and fenders, dark-finish graphics on the hood, side skirts and quarter panels, rear spoiler and the Mustang GT's high-performance package.

A distinctive interior

Inside, the Mustang RTR also sets itself apart from other versions in the catalog. It is easily recognizable via the lime-coloured accents and stitching on the dashboard, centre console, door pockets and brake lever.

2026 Ford Mustang RTR – Canadian pricing

Ford hasn’t yet announced the price range for the Mustang RTR. This performance-focused package is available only on the base coupe model with the high-end equipment group and the Premium trim.

Deliveries of the 2026 Mustang RTR are scheduled to begin next summer.

2026 Ford Mustang RTR, in profile | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang RTR, wheel | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang RTR, from above |

2026 Ford Mustang RTR, RTR badge | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang RTR, rear | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang RTR, three-quarters front | Photo: Ford