Big news from Ford, particularly for fans of the automaker’s Ranger Raptor performance pickup: the next-generation model will be offered in North America. Confirmation came on Twitter last night on Twitter by Ford CEO Jim Farley.

The big boss confirmed as well that the regular Ranger’s next generation will also be offered in North America.

The wait among North American fans of the Raptor has been a long one, all the more so since the current generation of the Ranger pickup is offered in Raptor configuration elsewhere in the world, but not here. That’s about to change with the new version of the Ranger, which will be presented later today. Although what Ford is unveiling today is the global version of the pickup, which means there may be differences with the Ranger that comes to North America.

As for the Raptor variant, Ford says to expect it in North America in 2023.

When it does arrive, Ford in North America will then have three Raptor versions on its roster: one for the F-150 pickup, one for the Bronco SUV and one for the next-gen Ranger.

We'll be back with more information on the next-generation Ranger when Ford lifts the veil. Here’s what we already know:

The truck’s next-generation 3.0L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 makes 392 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque, and is supported by a 10-speed auto transmission, FOX dampers, on-road and off-road drive modes including Baja mode, special underbody protection and an advanced permanent four-wheel-drive system, which includes a new electronically controlled on-demand 2-speed transfer case, along with front and rear locking differentials to maximize the truck’s off-roading chops.

