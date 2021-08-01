Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video

The Ranger pickup truck is the next Ford model to get a comprehensive overhaul. Ahead of the debut of the model, which is being conceived in Australia and will be manufactured there, the company released a video showing its truck in off-road tests conducted on various types of surfaces (gravel, sand, rocks, snow).

The 2023 Ford Ranger has been seen in camouflage on several occasions around the world. Ford decked the model in full camouflage to hide some of the details, but some things just couldn’t be hidden, for example the larger, vertically arranged LED headlights, which resemble those of the F-150. There's also a larger grille and more muscular fenders.

Ford says its new Ranger will offer “superior off-road credentials paired with dynamic driving DNA." The automaker describes it as “the toughest, most capable, most connected, and most versatile Ranger yet,” which suggests innovative features coming to the cabin and the bed.

It’s not hard to imagine features similar to those introduced with the F-150.

2023 Ford Ranger, on the snow
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger, on the snow

The new generation, like Volkswagen's upcoming Amarok cousin, is expected to be based on an improved version of the ladder-like structure that houses the Ford Bronco. Mechanically, the 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder (300 hp) and the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 (330 hp) are the likely go-tos, and there may be more options coming to the offering as well. Some markets, including Europe and Australia, should also see that offering include the EcoBlue diesel engine, a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder.

Even better, the 2023 Ranger will be the first in the model's history to come in a plug-in hybrid variant. Speculation is it will combine the 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder with an electric motor for a combined output of 362 hp, while a suitably sized battery would provide decent range.

The next-generation Ford Ranger is expected to be introduced before the end of 2021 in global markets. Here in North America, we'll have to wait until next year to see the model unveiled as a 2023 vintage.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see what’s sold on our market, because there will be differences between what will be offered here and elsewhere.

2023 Ford Ranger, front
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger, front
2023 Ford Ranger, from above
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger, from above
2023 Ford Ranger, bed
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger, bed
2023 Ford Ranger, at the top
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger, at the top
Ford Ranger 2023, coming down
Photo: Ford
Ford Ranger 2023, coming down
Ford Ranger 2023, from high above
Photo: Ford
Ford Ranger 2023, from high above

