A Ford Ranger Super Duty in 2026?

At Ford, when we talk about Super Duty models, we're referring to the ultra-rugged versions of the company's full-size pickup, the F-150. HD (Heavy Duty) models are part of the F-250, F-350 and F-450 series.

There's never been a Super Duty of a Ford mid-size truck, like the Ford Ranger. That is, until now. Ford is actively working on a Super Duty version for its midsize truck. And it's coming soon, given that the next edition of the Ranger is expected in 2026.

Ford hasn’t been free of reliability issues with its pickup trucks, but it has never been shy when it comes to innovating – and a Ranger Super Duty is a good example.

A prototype with a double cab was seen in testing near Ford headquarters last fall, and recently new test models have appeared. The versions seen on the road feature larger wheel arches, raised suspension, a raised air intake (tuba) and General Grabber off-road tires.

The Ford Ranger XL sold in Australia | Photo: Ford

But it’s important to keep in mind that most of the vehicle's development is being carried out in Australia by Ford's international team. Production of the Ranger Super Duty will take place in Thailand, where Ford builds Rangers for sale outside North America.

Now that doesn’t augur well for North America, but nothing’s set in stone. If demand is ever strong on the New Continent, the company could well decide on a different future for its model.

The future Ranger Super Duty will be capable of towing up to 9,920 lb, which is much more than the 7,500 lb of the regular version. A product of this kind could be very interesting here, offering strong capabilities without forcing buyers to opt for a full-size model.

We'll wait and see what happens with this product and keep a close eye on its popularity in other markets.