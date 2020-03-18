Ford has announced the recall of 55,158 of its U.S.-registered Ranger, F-150 and Expedition models. The campaign also involves 12,090 units located in Canada, as well as 681 in Mexico. The reason for the recall is simple: vehicles may start moving without warning while parked.

The company explained that the part connecting the gear selector cable to the automatic transmission may not be properly installed, with the result that the driver could move the lever to the "Park" position without actually engaging it. Those not in the habit of using the parking brake might just return to their vehicle and find it several metres from where it was parked. According to Ford, the problem obviously increases the risk of collision and injury, although the company also explains it’s not aware of any such events in relation to the issue.

Only vehicles equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission are affected by the recall. The list includes 2020 Rangers manufactured at the Michigan assembly plant between February 28 and March 18, 2020 F-150s assembled at the Dearborn truck plant between February 18 and March 19 and 2020 F-150s that left the Kansas City plant between February 21 and March 19, in addition to 2020 Expeditions configured for law enforcement that were built at the Kentucky truck plant between March 3 and 19.

Models equipped with a turn-knob in place of the traditional gear selector are not affected by the recall, so it's relatively easy to know if yours needs to be repaired.

Ford dealers will need to inspect the part that attaches the cable to the transmission and make the necessary corrections to make it safe. It's a simple operation that should be completed quickly, even though it requires lifting the vehicle.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.