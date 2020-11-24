A First Recall for the Ford Bronco Sport

Up to now, the news has been more encouraging than not when it comes to the revived Bronco that Ford is launching this year. There’s been a ton of anticipation, a ton of pre-orders and much looking forward to seeing both the bigger Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport on the road.

In the case of the Bronco Sport, which is essentially a more adventurous version of the Ford Escape, the first models are in fact on the road, while we still await big brother Bronco.

Unfortunately, the first roll-out of the Sport has now been followed by a first recall, which is obviously something Ford would rather not be doing right now. The automaker says that 1,666 units of the model in all are being recalled, this after an internal investigation revealed that some Bronco Sports left the factory loose or missing rear suspension bolts.

The rear suspension of the Bronco Sport is bolted to a subframe, and it’s there that there are pieces loose or missing. When this is so, the ride can be bouncy or nervous, to say the least. The problem also increases the risk of an accident and can compromise safety in the event of a rear-end collision.

Fortunately, Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem. In total, 1,640 of the 1666 Bronco Sport units that are being recalled are on U.S. soil, while 24 are in Canada and two are in Mexico. The models thought to have the faulty suspension were assembled at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico between July 22 and November 24, 2020. These were the first vehicles to be built.

Ford has not indicated when it will officially launch the campaign to make the repairs. Once at the dealership, a technician will check that the bolts are present and tightened according to specifications. Replacement bolts will be installed, if necessary.

If you own a Bronco Sport, you can always have it checked at your dealership before receiving notification from Ford.