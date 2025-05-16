Ford Recalls 273,000 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs over Brake Line Issue

Ford is recalling 223,315 Expedition and 50,474 Lincoln Navigators SUVs due to a problem with a brake line. The company estimates only 1 percent of the 273,789 vehicles being recalled are likely to have the defect.

The problem

During vehicle assembly, the front brake line may have been bent during engine installation, causing it to come into contact with the engine air filter outlet hose. This can lead to a leak in the brake line, which could of course affect brake operation. If fluid leaks or air enters the system, braking may be reduced or even ineffective.

The affected vehicles are from the 2022-to-2024 model-years.

If owners notice that the brake pedal travel increases or that the pedal loses firmness and feels softer, their vehicle may have the defect.

In which case, Ford advises not to drive the vehicle, as a sudden failure of the braking system can pose a significant danger to drivers and their passengers, as well as anyone else on the road. If a fluid leak occurs while the vehicle is in motion, drivers may see the brake warning light appear on the dashboard. In such a case, the situation becomes urgent.

2023 Lincoln Navigator | Photo: Lincoln Canada

The solution

Owners of affected vehicles will be informed by email at the end of this month, with the necessary instructions to proceed with the repair at the dealership. The vehicle will be inspected and then repaired if the potential problem is detected. If necessary, the defective brake line or the air filter hose that is in contact with it will be replaced.

Owners who have already paid for a repair should be in for a reimbursement.