Ford is recalling some 150,000 vehicles in North America due to a brake problem. The affected models are the 2017 F-150 pickup truck, as well as the 2017-2018 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

In Canada, 13,875 vehicles are targeted by the campaign.

It should be noted that the recall concerns models equipped with the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine.

2017 Ford Expedition Platinum | Photo: Ford

The problem

On certain vehicles, brake fluid could leak from the brake master cylinder and end up in the brake booster system. A reduction in braking capacity could result.

Obviously, a vehicle that loses braking power represents a danger for occupants, but also for other road users.

The solution

Ford will notify owners by mail and ask them to being their vehicle to a dealership so technicians can replace the master cylinder. If necessary, the power steering booster system will also be changed if it has been contaminated, which could well be the case.

Ford is also telling owners that a message may appear on the dashboard in the case of an issue. Owners will also want to pay particular attention to the feel of the brakes. If it feels spongy, it's a sign that something could be wrong.