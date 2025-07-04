Ford is recalling 200,061 vehicles due to owner complaints reporting that the image from the rearview camera is not displaying on the screen.

Ford began investigating this phenomenon after the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the American equivalent of Transport Canada, informed them of a large number of complaints.

|

The problem

Ford told U.S. authorities that the camera might not display anything, or the image might remain on screen after the driver has finished reversing, which can cause a distraction.

Ford and Lincoln have already recalled over a million vehicles for similar rearview camera issues this year.

With the greatly reduced rear visibility resulting from the design of today's models, the proper functioning of the rearview camera becomes crucial for the safety of pedestrians, and especially children.

The solution

The problem is software-related, which is becoming increasingly common across the industry. The good news is that the fix is simple and consists of a free software update that will resolve the issue.

Notification letters to owners are expected to be sent by July 28.

Lincoln Corsair | Photo: Lincoln

The list of affected models is extensive:

Ford:

• Transit Connect (2018 to 2020)

• Edge (2019 and 2020)

• F-150 (2019 and 2020)

• Fusion (2019 and 2020)

• Mustang (2019 to 2023)

• Ranger (2019 to 2023)

• EcoSport (2020 and 2021)

• Expedition (2020 and 2021)

• Escape (2020 to 2022)

• F-250 (2020 to 2022)

• Transit (2020 to 2023)

• Explorer (2020 to 2024)

• Bronco Sport (2021 to 2024)

• Maverick (2022 to 2024)

Lincoln: