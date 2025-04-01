In addition to the fact that Ford has been carrying out many recalls in recent years, an increasingly frequent situation is observable with this manufacturer; the recall of models that have already been recalled because the repair carried out did not correct the situation that led to the initial recall.

In the case that concerns us here, Ford is once again recalling Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to a possible fuel leak with models equipped with the 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine.

The problem

As can be read on the Transport Canada website, “On certain vehicles, a fuel injector may crack. If this happens, fuel could leak into the engine compartment.”

The solution

Owners will be asked to visit their dealer for an engine control software update to detect fuel injector leaks and to have a drain tube installed. And as Transport Canada also specifies, Ford will provide a 15-year/240,000 km warranty extension to replace cracked injectors.

The problem concerns the 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and the 2020-2022 Escape, for a total of 33,576 units. In Canada, 3,241 vehicles are affected.

Another recall

As it happens, another recall issued on the same day affects the 2021-2024 Bronco Sport, in addition to the 2022-2023 Maverick pickup.

Also as it happens, this is also to perform a second repair because the first one during a previous recall did not have the desired effect.

The problem

The issue in this case is described as follows by Transport Canada:

“On certain vehicles, the powertrain control module (PCM) and body control module (BCM) may not detect a change in the charge level of the 12 V battery. As a result, the engine could stall. This could also cause the engine not to restart after a start-stop event and the hazard lights may not work.”

The solution

A software update is planned to correct the problem, which affects 1,557 vehicles in Canada.