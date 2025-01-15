Ford has issued a recall for several models in its Super Duty lineup, including the:

- F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 (2020-2022).

- F-650 and F-750 (2021-2022).

This recall only affects vehicles equipped with the 6.7L turbodiesel V8 engine, but it still means a recall of more than 295,000 vehicles in the U.S., and another 25,000 in Canada.

The cause of the problem

According to the notice published by the NHTSA on December 20, 2024 (campaign number 24V957000), deposits of spent biodiesel can accumulate on the components of the high-pressure fuel pump drive roller. This buildup can lead to pump failure, increasing the risk of engine power loss and, potentially, an accident.

Ford said the following symptoms may alert owners:

- Extended cranking time

- Excessive engine noise

- Loss of engine power

- Illumination of the check engine light

Ford announced that dealers will update the powertrain control module software to improve pump cooling and prevent deposit formation.

This service will be performed free of charge for owners of affected vehicles.

To date, Ford has stated that no accidents or injuries related to this issue have been reported.