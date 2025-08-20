• Ford recently filed to trademark the Mythic, Hive, Fuze and Fathom names.

Ford announced big news last week with the promise of both a new electric platform and a new production process that will speed up assembly and reduce costs. With those innovations coming into play, the company also promised a $30,000 USD electric pickup truck.

Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair being retired

That new pickup will eventually be assembled at the plant that currently produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, both of which will be retired at that time.

And of course, the arrival of new models also means the introduction of new names. The automaker recently dipped once again into its past, filing to trademark the Capri name. But it has also just filed applications to register entirely new names: Mythic, Hive, Fuze, and Fathom.

A number of analysts believe those names could be used to name the next new electric vehicles the brand is planning. Ford has confirmed nothing so it’s all speculation at this point. We shall see.

According to Autoblog, Ford reportedly hired a naming strategist to ensure that each new name has meaning and weight where it will be used, that it can be legally used, and that it has a global resonance.

A new model name can make all the difference.

As for the trademarked names, some might elicit a little scratching of heads, namely the Fathom and Fuze. It's easier to imagine a model bearing the Mythic and Hive nameplates.

And it also depends on the model. Something attractive and compelling with beautiful lines will make a name popular. The opposite can also be true. Case in point, Aztek.

It will be some time before we know if the trademarked names will ever be used, but the move could show the direction the company wants to take with a new range of models bearing fresh names.