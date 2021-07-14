When Ford introduced its Maverick pickup truck a few weeks ago, it announced an anticipated 5.9L/100 km city rating for the hybrid version. Anticipated has now become official, and the good news is that the model's official average is even better: 5.6L/100 km.

The compact pickup’s hybrid variant, which runs on a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine plus an electric motor, will average 7.1L/100 km on the highway, for a final combined rating of 6.3L/100 km.

Ford estimates a range of more than 800 km on a single tank of gas.

“Maverick redefines what a truck can be, with an estimated rating of 5.6 L/100km city, better than many sedans. That is combined with room for five, innovative FLEXBED and FIT slots, and plenty of towing and hauling for weekend trips or do-it-yourself projects.” - Mathieu Rompré, Maverick marketing manager, Ford of Canada

2022 Ford Maverick hybrid, profile

The Maverick benefits from a hybrid system now in its fourth generation at Ford. The liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery powering it takes up the size of a briefcase and sits under the seats of the second one, so it doesn't change the vehicle's cargo or storage capabilities.

The first hybrid versions of the Maverick are expected to be delivered to dealers in December. Buyers will start to get them the following month, in early 2022. If you see models on the road before then, they will be variants equipped with the 2.0L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine.