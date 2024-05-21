We’ve known for some time that General Motors (GM) plans to bring back a plug-in hybrid vehicle t its North American lineup. The company confirmed as much earlier this year.

That came as a surprise to many, given that the automaker had written off the format with the withdrawal of the Volt as it embarked on development of an all-electric portfolio.

Now, it appears North American buyers will once again be able to acquire a GM vehicle they can plug in to charge an electric battery – although, it won’t be before 2027. Confirmation came from GM CEO Mary Barra, who spoke with the Detroit News.

The announcement is great news for who want to see the return of this type of model, maybe not so much for those impatient for it to happen. Barra explained the timetable had a lot to do with the EPA's (Environmental Protection Agency) recently updated rules on federal emissions standards. With the goal of halving tailpipe emissions by 2055, the government mandate will affect vehicles from model-year 2027 onwards.

The Chevrolet Equinox Plus, a plug-in model sold in China | Photo: Chevrolet

The obvious unanswered question here is, what model will be offered in PHEV configuration. Earlier this year, when GM announced the return of the plug-in powertrain, the name of the Chevrolet Equinox was put forward, logically enough since GM sells a plug-in hybrid version of that SUV in China. Barra alluded to the company offering the technology in other markets, and in last week's interview she added that the company had the technology and was now deploying it in China. GM also sells another plug-in hybrid vehicle in China, the Buick Velite 6 wagon.

A new Equinox PHEV would constitute a halfway point between the current ICE version and the all-electric Equinox EV about to hit the market (which, to be precise, it has nothing in common with the gasoline version).

The Equinox PHEV sold in China benefits from GM's new generation of plug-in hybrid powertrains. The SUV’s powertrain includes a 1.5-L turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 181 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque working in conjunction with an electric motor.