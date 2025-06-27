|

The Genesis G70 Track Day Special concept car made its world premiere in an unusual and special place: right here in Canada. By invitation of the brand, we were able to discover the performance car at the Genesis Saint-Laurent dealership in Montreal.

The G70 Track Day Special combines track performance elements with Genesis brand characteristics. It's directly inspired by the "Genesis Track Taxi Nordschleife" experience and also references the production version of the G70 sport sedan, known for its performance capabilities, not least on the Nürburgring circuit.

Track features and design

The G70 Track Day Special concept adopts the low, wide stance of the G70 Track Taxi. It uses the same suspension tuning, wheels and tires, and incorporates track-oriented body modifications, such as hood air intakes and front and rear tow hooks.

A spoiler has been added for aerodynamic downforce, and it's fitted with 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. "Nordschleife" graphics are applied to the front wings and the rear of the vehicle.

| Photo: K.Soltani

A national tour

Its initial presentation out of the way, the concept is embarking on a national tour and it will be exhibited in various Genesis dealerships across the country. Here are the confirmed dates and locations where the vehicle will be showcased for the rest of 2025:

• July 3: Genesis North Calgary (Calgary, AB)

• July 12: Genesis South Edmonton (Edmonton, AB)

• July 17: Genesis Kelowna (Kelowna, BC)

• July 24: Genesis Saskatoon (Saskatoon, SK)

• August 2: Genesis Winnipeg (Winnipeg, MB)

Note that further dates may be announced later.

Context: The G70 and the Nürburgring Experience

Genesis Track Taxi Nordschleife: This is a driving experience where passengers, accompanied by a professional driver, can take a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife aboard a Genesis G70 to experience its track capabilities.

Genesis G70 (production version): The G70 sport saloon is a core model in the lineup. It's offered with a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine or a 3.3L twin-turbo V6, an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Its interior includes quality materials, technologies and driver assistance systems.

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis