GM Is Planning All-Electric Versions of the Equinox, Blazer SUVs

General Motors plans to boost its EV offering in the coming years with all-electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer SUVs. This news came courtesy GM President Mark Reuss in a speech to investors this week.

Certainly, if GM hopes to attain its ambitious target of having 25 all-electric models to its name and 40 percent of its North American lineup consist of electric vehicles by 2025, the introduction of more affordable mass-market models powered by electricity moves will be necessary. The company has the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, but the other EVs the company has on its docket are more-expensive entries like the GMC Hummer EV, the Cadillac Lyriq and the future Chevrolet Silverado electric truck.

Mark Reuss upped the ante for his firm even higher yesterday, saying that its drive to a largely electric lineup means it will overtake Tesla for total EV sales in North America. To do that, there will certainly have to be electric models like the Blazer and Equinox in the pipeline, and more besides.

Chevrolet Equinox
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Equinox

This is why GM is focusing on popular, affordable models like the Equinox and Blazer. According to Reuss, the Equinox is a large-volume product and its electric variant will start at a price of around $30,000 USD. The idea is the same for the Blazer, but that one will be more expensive and the company is not ready to divulge its pricing plan for it.

Mark Reuss also alluded to a third all-electric model to come, but declined to go into detail regarding its format. It’s expected that might be a smaller, urban-focused vehicle, perhaps sitting below the Bolt in the GM family of vehicles.

Lastly, GM is also considering one or more all-electric crossovers to come under the Buick banner, though here too it declined to provide further details.

Stay tuned.

