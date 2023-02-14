Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM Issues Four Recalls Affecting Eight Models

In total, just over 55,000 models are affected by the recall procedures Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    General Motors is launching four simultaneous recalls involving a little over 55,000 vehicles.

•    The largest campaign affects Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain for a refueling problem.

•    The company's HD pickup trucks equipped with a diesel engine and two fuel tanks are also being recalled for a refueling issue.

General Motors (GM) has issued four separate recalls covering eight of its models. These are pickup trucks and SUVs that are being targeted due to problems with the fuel pump in once case, and the transmission half-shaft in the other. In total, the four campaigns cover more than 55,000 vehicles across three makes and six model-years. 

2023 Cadillac XT5
Photo: Cadillac
2023 Cadillac XT5

They fall into two distinct categories. 

Axle

Four 2023 models are being recalled due to a problem involving potential axle separation: the Cadillac XT5, GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Traverse. Very few units are affected, only about 20 vehicles. Those may have left the factory with drive shaft halves missing the retaining rings that hold them in place, which could allow the axles to separate or come off the transmission. 

In the case of the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia, the trouble is on the right side; Chevrolet dealers will need to check the left side in the case of the Blazer and Traverse. 

2022 GMC Terrain Denali
Photo: D.Rufiange
2022 GMC Terrain Denali

Fuel Pump

These are larger-scale recalls. Here, the vehicles in question are all targeted for a similar problem, but it takes two different forms. The first involves 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and 2022 GMC Terrain SUVs. According to GM, a change made by a supplier may have resulted in fuel pumps being shipped that do not meet specifications to allow the prescribed fuel flow, meaning the pump may not sufficiently supply the engine. 

Owners who experience this problem may see a check engine light appear and see the engine hesitate. In some cases, vehicles may not start at all. 

Chevrolet and GMC dealers will replace the affected units with pumps that meet the requirements. 

In this case, 1,505 models are affected in Canada.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
Photo: Chevrolet
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

The second recall involves specific models in GM's HD pickup range. Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models from the 2017-2019 model-years equipped with the diesel engine and dual-tank configuration may have been shipped with a rear fuel pump that is susceptible to clogging due to debris. If so, this can prevent the proper transfer of fuel to the front tank or in extreme cases, cause the rear tank to collapse. 

This problem can also lead to inaccurate readings of the amount of fuel in the tank, as well as engine hesitation. A light indicating that the engine needs to be checked may appear on the dashboard. The vehicle may also refuse to start. 

In both cases, GM will inspect and replace the defective units free of charge. 

The company is expected to notify customers before the beginning of March.

You May Also Like

Braking system problem leads to recall of 230,000 GM vehicles

Braking system problem leads to recall of 230,000 GM vehi...

GM is recalling some 230,000 vehicles, including over 19,000 in Canada, due to an issue with the braking system. In all, nine different 2018-2019 models are ...

GM Is Recalling 825,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Daytime Running Lights

GM Is Recalling 825,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Daytime Ru...

For the second time in as many months, GM recalls hundreds of thousands of vehicles to fix a problem with the daytime running lights. Auto123 has more.

GM Recalls 340,000 Full-Size SUVs Over Issue with Daytime Running Lights

GM Recalls 340,000 Full-Size SUVs Over Issue with Daytime...

GM has launched a recall campaign affecting some 340,000 full-size SUVs. These SUVs are experiencing a problem that can cause the daytime running lights to r...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Subaru Solterra
Subaru Solterras Recalled Again to Fix Issue ...
Article
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
2024 Subaru Crosstrek: Canadian Pricing Confi...
Article
2025 Ram 1500 Rev
2025 Ram 1500 Rev: Here Is the Production Ver...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast and Furious Movie
Fast X: Here’s the trailer fo...
Video
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will Ferrell and Netflix
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will F...
Video
Video Shows in Detail How the Chevrolet Corvette Is Assembled
Video Shows in Detail How the...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 