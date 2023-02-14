GM Issues Four Recalls Affecting Eight Models

• General Motors is launching four simultaneous recalls involving a little over 55,000 vehicles.

• The largest campaign affects Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain for a refueling problem.

• The company's HD pickup trucks equipped with a diesel engine and two fuel tanks are also being recalled for a refueling issue.

General Motors (GM) has issued four separate recalls covering eight of its models. These are pickup trucks and SUVs that are being targeted due to problems with the fuel pump in once case, and the transmission half-shaft in the other. In total, the four campaigns cover more than 55,000 vehicles across three makes and six model-years.

Photo: Cadillac 2023 Cadillac XT5

They fall into two distinct categories.

Axle

Four 2023 models are being recalled due to a problem involving potential axle separation: the Cadillac XT5, GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Traverse. Very few units are affected, only about 20 vehicles. Those may have left the factory with drive shaft halves missing the retaining rings that hold them in place, which could allow the axles to separate or come off the transmission.

In the case of the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia, the trouble is on the right side; Chevrolet dealers will need to check the left side in the case of the Blazer and Traverse.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 GMC Terrain Denali

Fuel Pump

These are larger-scale recalls. Here, the vehicles in question are all targeted for a similar problem, but it takes two different forms. The first involves 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and 2022 GMC Terrain SUVs. According to GM, a change made by a supplier may have resulted in fuel pumps being shipped that do not meet specifications to allow the prescribed fuel flow, meaning the pump may not sufficiently supply the engine.

Owners who experience this problem may see a check engine light appear and see the engine hesitate. In some cases, vehicles may not start at all.

Chevrolet and GMC dealers will replace the affected units with pumps that meet the requirements.

In this case, 1,505 models are affected in Canada.

Photo: Chevrolet 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

The second recall involves specific models in GM's HD pickup range. Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models from the 2017-2019 model-years equipped with the diesel engine and dual-tank configuration may have been shipped with a rear fuel pump that is susceptible to clogging due to debris. If so, this can prevent the proper transfer of fuel to the front tank or in extreme cases, cause the rear tank to collapse.

This problem can also lead to inaccurate readings of the amount of fuel in the tank, as well as engine hesitation. A light indicating that the engine needs to be checked may appear on the dashboard. The vehicle may also refuse to start.

In both cases, GM will inspect and replace the defective units free of charge.

The company is expected to notify customers before the beginning of March.