• GM is recalling more than 825,000 vehicles to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

• The DRLs can remain on at the same time as the regular headlights, which can be a hazard for other road users.

• A similar recall last month affected 340,000 vehicles.

• In Canada, 85,685 models are affected by the latest campaign.

Last month, we reported that General Motors (GM) was recalling some 340,000 full-size SUVs ot fix an issue with the daytime running lights, or DRLs. Those could stay on at the same time as regular headlights, which could affect visibility for other drivers at night. Obviously, this is a safety hazard.

This time, GM is recalling 825,000 vehicles for the same problem, obviously because it also affects other models in its divisions. This new campaign affects certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Yukon vehicles.

Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans (2020- 2023 model years), as well as 2021-2023 Buick Envision sedans are also included in the recall.

Canadian regulations require DRLs to turn off when regular headlights are on.

There are 85,685 models in Canada affected.

Owners will be notified by mail starting January 23. They will be asked to visit a dealer to have the Comfort Convenience Module (CCM) software updated.

You can check here to see if this recall affects your vehicle.