Genesis is introducing the Black Prestige version for its 2026 G80, G90, GV80, and GV80 Coupe models in the Canadian and American markets. This trim offers a monochrome aesthetic with black exterior and interior elements.

What is the Black Prestige variant?

The Black Prestige trim is characterized by a set of black elements: front bumper, grille, Genesis logos, window moldings, headlight surrounds and rear bumper. The radar for the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is also covered with a black pattern.

| Photo: Genesis

What are the available colours and wheels?

The models are available in Vik Black, a shade that includes "Black Diamond Pearl" particles, and Uyuni White, a pearlescent option. Each colour is paired with exclusive black wheels ranging from 20 to 22 inches, depending on the model.

What is the interior style of this variant?

The interior adopts a monochrome Obsidian Black theme with open-pore "Black Ash" wood trim on the centre console, dashboard and door panels. The controls, handles, levers and other elements are also black.

| Photo: Genesis

Which models receive the Black Prestige trim?

The version applies to the G80 and G90 sedans as well as the GV80 and GV80 Coupe SUVs. Each model includes 4-piston monobloc black brake calipers and other black details on the emblems and moldings.

Other specific elements

The trim includes exclusive Black Prestige keys and animations on the vehicle's LCD screen.

Availability

The Black Prestige variant will be offered for the 2026 model-year in North America. Details on pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.