The Genesis brand has unveiled the updated version of its entry-level G70 sedan in a presentation in South Korea. The new 2021-2022 G70 sedan adopts the signature look and feel of the new G80 and GV80 SUV, but also features other changes. All-wheel drive is now standard for the model offered here in Canada, and a drift mode built into the transmission is also on the list of additions.

In Canada, the reworked G70 will be offered with the two powertrains we already know: a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 3.3L twin-turbo V6. All models will feature a new Sport+ drive mode that improves performance, according to the company.

The 3.3L V6 paired with the Sport Package features a new variable exhaust valve system, which should add an interesting little touch to the exhaust's sound.

On the outside, the G70’s new face features a massive grille with easily recognizable quad headlights. At the back, the rear lights adopt the same kind of approach, and you'll find two exhaust tips and a diffuser that matches the body colour. A Genesis badge is clearly visible at the rear. New rims also mark the transition from the outgoing to the incoming version, as do new air extractors positioned behind the front wheels. These are more efficient, Genesis promises.

The G70 comes standard with a 10.25-inch screen for the multimedia system, which benefits from a continuous update function for the navigation system. Voice recognition, a 360-degree camera and Apple's CarPlay and Android Auto applications are also included.

The G70 sedan was Genesis' best-selling model in the U.S. for the first nine months of the year, though sales did fall 16 percent over last year, to 7,124 units. The G70 was also the best-selling model in Canada; sales here have been down 22.6 percent over 2019, to 674 units.

The redesigned G70 will first be marketed in South Korea and then internationally in 2021.

Note that the manufacturer's press release does not mention the model year. The timing of the sedan's arrival could well be a determining factor in this regard. Also, there could be some differences between the model just presented and the one offered to Canadian consumers. Stay tuned…