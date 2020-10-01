Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

The Genesis G70 Gets Mid-Cycle Makeover

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Genesis brand has unveiled the updated version of its entry-level G70 sedan in a presentation in South Korea. The new 2021-2022 G70 sedan adopts the signature look and feel of the new G80 and GV80 SUV, but also features other changes. All-wheel drive is now standard for the model offered here in Canada, and a drift mode built into the transmission is also on the list of additions.

In Canada, the reworked G70 will be offered with the two powertrains we already know: a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 3.3L twin-turbo V6. All models will feature a new Sport+ drive mode that improves performance, according to the company.

The 3.3L V6 paired with the Sport Package features a new variable exhaust valve system, which should add an interesting little touch to the exhaust's sound.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021/2022 Genesis G70, rear
Photo: Genesis
2021/2022 Genesis G70, rear

On the outside, the G70’s new face features a massive grille with easily recognizable quad headlights. At the back, the rear lights adopt the same kind of approach, and you'll find two exhaust tips and a diffuser that matches the body colour. A Genesis badge is clearly visible at the rear. New rims also mark the transition from the outgoing to the incoming version, as do new air extractors positioned behind the front wheels. These are more efficient, Genesis promises.

The G70 comes standard with a 10.25-inch screen for the multimedia system, which benefits from a continuous update function for the navigation system. Voice recognition, a 360-degree camera and Apple's CarPlay and Android Auto applications are also included.

The G70 sedan was Genesis' best-selling model in the U.S. for the first nine months of the year, though sales did fall 16 percent over last year, to 7,124 units. The G70 was also the best-selling model in Canada; sales here have been down 22.6 percent over 2019, to 674 units.

2021/2022 Genesis G70, front
Photo: Genesis
2021/2022 Genesis G70, front

The redesigned G70 will first be marketed in South Korea and then internationally in 2021.

Note that the manufacturer's press release does not mention the model year. The timing of the sedan's arrival could well be a determining factor in this regard. Also, there could be some differences between the model just presented and the one offered to Canadian consumers. Stay tuned…

2021/2022 Genesis G70, profile
Photo: Genesis
2021/2022 Genesis G70, profile
2021/2022 Genesis G70, three-quarters rear
Photo: Genesis
2021/2022 Genesis G70, three-quarters rear
2021/2022 Genesis G70, interior
Photo: Genesis
2021/2022 Genesis G70, interior

You May Also Like

2022 Genesis G70 Revealed: The Brand Applies New Style Signature to its Smallest Sedan

2022 Genesis G70 Revealed: The Brand Applies New Style Si...

Genesis has unveiled its refreshed 2022 G70 sedan, which benefits from a solid upgrade for its next edition. The model will first be introduced in South Kore...

Genesis Opens Order Books for 2021 G80, Announces Pricing for 2021 G70

Genesis Opens Order Books for 2021 G80, Announces Pricing...

Genesis made two important announcements yesterday for Canadian consumers. First, the firm announced that buyers can now reserve the 2021 G80 sedan online, a...

Genesis Previews its Next Project: The 2022 GV70 Compact SUV

Genesis Previews its Next Project: The 2022 GV70 Compact SUV

The 2022 Genesis GV70 compact SUV has just been previewed on its Korean maker’s native soil. Images of the camouflaged model show a smaller, rounder compleme...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/h, Sets New Spee...
Article
The 2020 Shelby GT500, post-exercise
Firefighters in Training Trash a 2020 Shelby ...
Article
2020 Porsche Taycan S
Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on November 4th
2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be ...
Video
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Prototype, A Harbinger of the Model’s Future Design
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Pro...
Video
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled During Game 1 of World Series
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled Dur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 