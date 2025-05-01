Genesis has chosen Canada for the world premiere of a new concept vehicle. The G70 Track Day Special, a resolutely unique car with a track-focused look, will embark on a promotional tour across the brand's dealer network in the country starting this spring.

A Touch of Nürburgring

For this concept, the brand drew inspiration from its "Track Taxi Experience" on the famed German Nürburgring circuit. The G70 Track Day Special also adopts some of its technical attributes, such as the suspension setup and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

The Genesis G70 Track Day Special, in profile | Photo: Genesis

Aesthetically, the concept pushes the boundaries of sportiness with pronounced aerodynamic appendages (hood air intakes, rear spoiler), tow cables and graphics evoking the German circuit.

The exercise demonstrates Genesis' long-standing desire to associate the brand with high performance, even if one might question the relevance of such a concept, derived from a European track experience, for the mainstream Canadian market.

The Genesis G70 Track Day Special, from above | Photo: Genesis

Charm offensive at dealerships

The fact that a concept is making its world debut here is notable. Genesis Canada intends to capitalize by organizing a national tour starting on May 22nd in Markham.

Said Eric Marshall, director of Genesis Motors Canada, “We are looking forward to showing our honoured guests in Canada a new side of our brand” with the G70 Track Day Special concept.

This concept is based on the production G70, a sedan that competes with German benchmarks with, in Canada, a choice of turbo engines (2.5 or 3.3 litres) and standard all-wheel drive.

The G70 Track Day Special, however, remains a concept, with no indication of any plans to create a production version. Its unveiling primarily serves to highlight Genesis' ambitions in the performance vehicle niche, a highly competitive segment where brand image is paramount.

