Genesis is still one of the fresher faces in the luxury car universe. The automaker took its first steps in 2017 when it launched three sedans, and the least you can say is they got points for originality there, given the decade-long swing to SUVs in the marketplace.

At the same time, plans were cooking all along at Genesis HQ to develop utility models. The first to come to fruition was the GV80, of course; it debuted at the beginning of this year. Now comes the GV70, which we received an invitation to go and discover inside one of the brand's boutiques, located in a mall in Laval, just north of Montreal, Quebec.

As you can see from the images, this did not, alas, involve a test drive. Rather we given a static presentation of a pre-production version of the GV70. The time will come when we can get behind the wheel of it, and we’ll have more to say about it then. For now, though, here's what the GV70 had to tell us during our little trip to the mall.

The right segment

The GV70 is thus the fifth model to sport the Genesis cap, and this time Hyundai's luxury brand is sending its pitch down the fat part of the plate. By that, we mean the model enters the most popular segment a Genesis has ever competed in. The compact luxury SUV segment is very much in vogue and populated with many impressive contestants. And Genesis enters the picture with a worthy contender.

Will it succeed and make its mark? Only time will tell, but it’s apparent the model has all the tools to do so. It has attractive styling, well-targeted equipment and, we can’t yet confirm but can safely guess, an attractive price range.

Eye-catching signature

As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, there are some models that everyone likes, and that seems to be the case with this GV70. Built on the same chassis as the new G70, it offers generous dimensions for its class and adopts a profile that gives it a sporty look, first and foremost. This is thanks to the plunging roofline, but also to the massive grille, dual headlights and highly refined rear end; it all makes for a very upscale effect.

Note that the GV70 will show itself in two different guises: a more-refined outfit, for those with a more traditional bent, as well as a sportier track suit, as seen in our images.

In either case, the model pleases the eye. That's an essential ingredient for any sales success, I'm sure you'll agree.

A welcoming interior

The seduction work continues inside with a visually pleasing yet distinctive presentation. And that's a trend we're seeing across the lineup. The cocoon of the new G70, which we also checked out on our day at the mall, is distinct from those of the G80 and GV80, while the GV70's dashboard signature is itself totally unique. And one thing you'll notice is those elliptical shapes visible on the dashboard and inside the doors. Funnily enough, they're reminiscent of the design of the lights on 1970 Pontiac sedans. What’s old becomes new again, or something like that.

Generally, the ergonomics seem well thought-out and the comfort of the seats, like the driving position, invites you to take to the road. We also took a seat in back, and can confirm things are impressively roomy there as well, with generous headspace and such.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Genesis GV70, first row

Six versions

Because the GV70 will be operating in a very popular segment, Genesis is offering more versions to consumers than it normally does with its models. Of the six that make up the product offering, three get the traditional styling, the others the track suit. On board, each variant will come with a different set of trims to ensure distinctiveness.

And, typically for Genesis, forget about options. Every GV70 is an all-inclusive. The choices you're offered, like colour, for example, are free. And if you really want to add items to the invoice, well, you can take a look at the accessories catalog.

As for those versions, they are as follows: 2.5T Select, 2.5T Advanced, 2.5T Advanced Plus, 2.5T Prestige, 3.5T Sport and 3.5T Sport Plus. The names, you guessed it, reflect the mechanics found under the hood. In fact, Genesis has given the model the same engines used in the GV80: a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder and a 3.3L twin-turbo V6. Power? Identical, too, with 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque for the former and 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque for the latter.

In each case, an 8-speed automatic transmission is present. We’ll wait to make a definitive statement on the drive, but if it’s the same as the GV80, all is well. Note that premium gasoline is required with each engine.

As for the equipment that each variant gets, we'll have the opportunity to come back to that when we have the opportunity to drive the model. What we can confirm is that at every level, it's generous for the price. This is a strategy that Hyundai has embraced for years now, and it’s one its premium brand has adopted as well. In the world of luxury vehicles, it's also a welcome change from what we normally see from certain rivals, who have no qualms about siphoning off extra dollars for features like a heated steering wheel, for example, that should be a given.

Conclusion

Honestly, anything Genesis does these days is worth paying attention to, but we’ll have our eagle eyes trained on the GV70 in particular. As mentioned, it's entering the most popular niche of the luxury market. The potential for big things is there for Genesis, but the results are far from guaranteed.

We'll have a chance to talk about it again. We'll see you for the GV70 road test in the coming weeks.