Genesis teases the upcoming 2022 GV70 SUV.

Genesis has been demonstrating lately that it is entirely capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time. This year we’ve seen the Korean luxury automaker present the brand-new GV80 SUV, the first utility model in its short history, roll out the vastly redesigned next-gen G80, and just last week, take over the Nürburgring to test out an all-electric version of the sedan.

This week brings more news, as the company has just played show and tell with the second SUV to come from the former Hyundai division, now stand-alone brand. The 2022 GV70 compact SUV is camouflaged to provide us with an idea of the shape without giving up too many details. And so we can discern, the automaker helpfully explains, the signature “Athletic Elegance” design language Genesis is applying to all of its new models.

Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis GV70, profile

This smaller, rounder complement to the GV80 does share some notable elements with its big brother, namely the shield-shaped grille that dominates the front end and is flanked by horizontal headlights with LED accents. The lower bumper features mesh-like inserts that deliver a slightly sportier look to the GV70 than the GV80 benefits from. The modestly sloping roofline slides back to a rear end decked with a spoiler and two horizontal lights. Below sit large round exhaust tips.

Genesis did not provide any technical specifications regarding the GV70, but speculation is that its platform will be that of the refreshed next G70 sedan. This likely means we should expect a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine like the one in the current Kia Stinger, where it delivers 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque, as well as an available V6 engine. In Canada, odds are very good all-wheel drive will be the standard configuration.

The compact SUV, when it debuts, will compete head-on with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Quite a challenge.

Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis GV70, three-quarters rear

The company says that on-road testing of the GV70 is so start immediately, and last for one month. Koreans who catch sight of the model can scan the massive QR code found on it to learn more about the camouflage pattern and G-Matrix styling.

The GV70 is expected to be ready commercially in 2021.