Genesis Rides GV70 to New Sales Heights in Canada

When Genesis introduced its new GV70, the smaller companion to the brand’s first SUV, the GV80, it predicted that the compact SUV would provide a big boost for its sale performance in Canada. There was a belief that the GV70 could double the brand’s sales volume and quickly account for half of Genesis’ sales in the country.

Lo and behold, Genesis has just posted its best-ever month in terms of sales in Canada. Its performance bested the previous record it set… the month prior. Overall, August sales in 2021 outpaced those of August 2020 by 416 percent.

Now, as always with statistics there are caveats in order. In 2020 sales were heavily affected by the pandemic, then still in its early months. Also, Genesis has started expanding its physical sales presence across Canada in recent months, and that can only have helped boost sales. As well, the brand recently launched revised versions of the G80 and G70 sedans.

But the single biggest driver in boosting sales has been the GV70 compact SUV, just as predicted. Genesis says that the model now accounts for nearly half of its monthly sales.

Granted, this success story remains a modest one. In August of this year, the brand sold 526 vehicles in Canada, obviously nowhere near what segment leaders Lexus, BMW, Audi and others manage. But a 416 percent jump in sales is always a salutary thing, and you have to start somewhere. And with the just-announced small GV60 electric model and an electrified G80 sedan on the way, there’s reason to believe it can continue to grow its market share. Perhaps it will see its long-view strategy finally pay off.

Of the record August sales month, Genesis Motors Canada Executive Director Lawrence Hamilton had this to say: “We are proud to achieve this major milestone, and we will continue on this upward trajectory as we expand our product lineup and retail footprint to continue meeting the needs of Canadian consumers.”

