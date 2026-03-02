Future Genesis GV90 Spotted in On-Road Testing in Quebec?

What appears to be the future Genesis GV90 has been spotted out in public in Quebec, wearing camouflage and plugged in at an EV charger.

An eagle-eyed observer snapped a photo of the wrapped vehicle on the South Shore of Quebec City. The vehicle can be seen parked at a 280-kW charging station on the Sprint network, sitting next to… an Ioniq 9, which is of course made by Genesis’ sister firm Hyundai.

We imagine the vehicle is here so engineers can examine its performance in winter conditions and its charging capabilities in cold weather.

While the fairing, grille, hood, fenders, doors and C-pillars are covered by the camouflage wrap, there are clues pointing to this being the future Genesis GV90, namely the general silhouette as well as the wheels and headlights.

Although suicide doors (rear-hinged doors) were visible on previous versions of the GV90 prototype, known back then as the Neolun, this SUV appears to be equipped with standard doors.

Within the Genesis catalog, the new model would enhance the current electric offering, which consists of the GV60 and Electrified GV70. The future SUV could also represent a larger-format alternative to the current GV80.

No confirmation from Genesis Canada

Auto123 contacted the public relations department of Genesis Canada after receiving the image. Frédéric Mercier, Director of Public Relations for Genesis Canada, declined to comment. We thus have no official confirmation regarding the identity of the vehicle.

And if it is the GV90, we know little of the manufacturer's intentions for it. For now, very few details have been shared concerning this future large luxury SUV. Stay tuned.