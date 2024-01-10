• Honda reveals two new ‘0 Series’ concepts at CES 2024, the Saloon and the Space-Hub

Las Vegas, NV - Honda is one of the manufacturers grabbing attention at CES 2024. The Japanese firm unveiled two concepts as spectacular as they are different from each other.

The Saloon and Space-Hub design studies are destined, in theory, to be the first models making up a new lineup of electric vehicles Honda is preparing that are not based on General Motors' Ultium platform, which is the case with the Prologue model launching this year.

The two new concepts are full-fledged Honda creations, with a structure unique to the company, and they’re part of the Honda 0 Series expected to hit the market starting in 2026. The product design follows the “thin, light and wise” philosophy, as the company puts it, which will represent the basis for Honda's future approach to making electric vehicles.

Honda Saloon concept Photo: D.Rufiange

Exterior design of the new Honda Saloon concept Photo: Honda

Interior of the Saloon electric concept from Honda Photo: Honda

Honda Saloon

This futuristic-looking model should be the first vehicle to come in the 0 Series. Honda describes it as the future flagship model of its electric lineup. And rest assured, it will be drivable (rather than an autonomous driving model), as it is designed for drivers. Honda promises an engaging driving experience but remains vague on the processes used to produce that experience. It does make mention of new electronic steering management and motion control systems.

Honda has also leveraged its experience developed in robotics to offer a posture control system to assist drivers in various driving situations to maximize the pleasure of driving in the electric era.

Electric Honda Space-Hub Photo: D.Rufiange

Honda Space-Hub concept unveiled Photo: D.Rufiange

Inside Honda Space-Hub Photo: Honda

Honda Space-Hub

As for the other concept, it may be the one that attracted the most attention. The vehicle is designed to accommodate many occupants, within a hyper-futuristic environment. Still vague on just what the model’s about, the company does say it’s a space “that connects people to each other and to the outside world.”

Obviously, at the moment, no details have been shared about the powertrains of these studies.

What’s striking to see from Honda is two concepts that really don’t look like vehicles ready for production. Historically, the automaker has preferred to present concepts very close to a final product.

We'll see how it evolves, but we do know Honda is on the (self-imposed) clock here - 2026 is approaching quickly.