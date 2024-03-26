New York 2024: Genesis Unveils Neolun Electric SUV Concept

• Genesis Unveils Neolun Electric SUV Concept in world premiere ahead of NY show.

New York, NY – In the run-up to the 2024 New York Auto Show, carmakers have been busy previewing models set to make their debuts at the event. Genesis went further and put on a splashy show at its flagship Genesis House space in the Big Apple.

In addition to introducing its new Magma project that will lead to a line of high-performance EVs, the Korean luxury automaker presented a new all-electric large SUV concept called the Neolun (for New Moon, if you mash together some Greek and some Latin).

The Genesis Neolun prototype Photo: D.Boshouwers

Explained chief designer for the brand Luc Donckerwolke, the model is inspired not just by the moon but by Korea’s moon-shaped porcelain jars. The idea being that the outer design has stripped of all extraneous elements to leave but a sleek, simple, seamless exterior. The concept as shown sports a Midnight Black and Majestic Blue two-tone paint finish.

The model retains the boxy shape of other recent large SUVs - not least Kia’s new EV9 – though the concept unveiled tonight is not a three-row SUV but has swiveling front-row chairs. Naturally, the outer “box” contains the Genesis-trademark twin lines of lights in front and back; importantly, all light elements are fully integrated into the shell of the vehicle.

Interior space of the Genesis Neolun concept Photo: Genesis

Genesis Neolun, steering wheel, dashboard Photo: Genesis

The Neolun, in its current prototype form anyways, features opposite-opening coach or “suicide” doors, and the wide, open interior space is heated not the traditional way but through the floor and the door panels. The swiveling chairs gives all occupants equal opportunity to enjoy the content on the adjustable display screen and flexible display that unfolds from the rear-seat headliner.

That heating system is but one of the many technological innovations Genesis is promising for what will become the brand’s flagship electric SUV. When it’s time to open those coach doors, for example, power side steps move down to get out of the way and provide easier access. And inside, a specially designed audio system will, Genesis promises, provide an unparalleled auditory experience; that experience will be enhanced by the crystal sphere up front (familiar from the GV60) rotating into a tweeter.

As per Genesis’s m.o., this concept is not just a design study or a tech showcase, there will be a production version. Some of the elements may disappear between now and then, for example those doors and/or maybe the power side steps, but we’ll see.

Genesis wasn’t ready to answer directly the question as to when the production version of the Neolun might come officially into the world, other than to say it will be “sooner rather than later”. That could well mean a presentation before the end of the year.

The Genesis Neolun, three-quarters rear Photo: Genesis

The Genesis Neolun, rear Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Genesis Neolun, front Photo: D.Boshouwers