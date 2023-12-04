At the Gran Turismo Video Game World Finals, held last weekend in Barcelona, Spain, Genesis took the opportunity to unveil the X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo concept.

The car was created as part of Polyphony Digital's Vision Gran Turismo series and will be available in the game from January 2024.

Genesis X Gran Berlinetta concept Photo: Genesis

The 2024 X Gran Berlinetta VGT concept embodies a highly emotive expression of the Genesis brand's Athletic Elegance design philosophy. The model demonstrates Genesis' passion for the Vision Gran Turismo series.

Admittedly, the lines are spectacular, but they fight for attention with the oversized wheels. The cab's recessed position adds to the car's spectacular effect.

“Our goal was to create a timeless design rooted in the essence of motorsport…. The designers relished the opportunity to create a race car that featured Genesis design elements as well as technical performance attributes. It has become a catalyst of inspiration for our other programs.”

- Genesis Chief Designer John Krsteski.

The Genesis signature is evident up front, notably via the brand's distinctive bumper. The profile is just as spectacular, and the Genesis two-line signature is highly visible here. It continues at the rear, both on the flanks and at the rear of the vehicle itself, where the two lines represent the lights.

Unveiling of the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Photo: Genesis

The design is breathtaking from any angle.

The Magma colour, inspired by the company's Distinctively Korean philosophy, is a bold reference to Korea's volcanoes and to the emotion, passion and vivacity of the country's culture.

In the interior dominated by carbon elements, the driver’s space is streamlined and simplified to allow for focusing fully on the track.

The concept is equipped with a V6 engine assisted electrically by Genesis E-SC (Electric Super Charger) technology. The hybrid powertrain delivers a total output of 1071 hp and a staggering 986 lb-ft of torque. The V6 alone delivers 870 hp and 790 lb-ft of torque, while the electric motor generates a further 201 hp and 196 lb-ft of torque.

Can we expect to see this concept hit the road? In the real world, probably not, especially with the company committed to producing only all-electric new models. The study could, however, serve as inspiration for the creation of future sports cars.

And in the meantime, you’ll find it in the video game.