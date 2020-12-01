Genesis is off to a dynamic start to the year, safe to say. With the renewal of the G80, the arrival of the new GV80 and the presentation of the upcoming GV70, the new products are sprouting at an impressive pace at the Korean automaker.

And the company unveiled another vehicle yesterday, this time in Los Angeles and in the form of a study. The Genesis X Concept is a design study made to make a splash, and so it does. Whether you look at it from the front, the back or the side, it's absolutely spectacular.

Photo: Genesis Genesis X Concept, profile

The company did not disclose much information about the vehicle's specifications in terms of power, range or anything else. All we know is that it's an all-electric model. The coupe – in itself a rarity these days - has a traditional shape, but with separate sections for the hood, cabin and trunk.

However, two-door models are such a rare breed that when we see one, we find ourselves a bit speechless, and we admire it without reservation. The proportions are also classic, and the signature is timeless with a long, plunging hood and a tapered rear end. The stern design is particularly eye-catching.

The bulging fenders and grille that slopes down and inward add an athletic touch to the overall look. The brand's signature split headlights dig dramatically into the flanks. The lights do the same.

Photo: Genesis Genesis X Concept, interior

On board, there's a mix of classic and modern lines. The layout is minimalist with air vents hidden in the design. The screens are discreetly positioned and the section around the driver's seat is very attractive as well. The front passengers get beautiful brown leather bucket seats and the rear seat is covered in dark blue-green leather.

Will Genesis produce this car? It's impossible to know at this point, but considering that the brand is going to offer two to three vehicles per year by 2024, there's reason to believe that a model inspired by it, at least, will be produced. We know that the company is preparing different types of electric vehicles, so we'll have to see.

Stay tuned.