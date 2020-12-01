Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Genesis X Concept Is a Coupe We Want to See Happen

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Genesis is off to a dynamic start to the year, safe to say. With the renewal of the G80, the arrival of the new GV80 and the presentation of the upcoming GV70, the new products are sprouting at an impressive pace at the Korean automaker.

And the company unveiled another vehicle yesterday, this time in Los Angeles and in the form of a study. The Genesis X Concept is a design study made to make a splash, and so it does. Whether you look at it from the front, the back or the side, it's absolutely spectacular.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Genesis X Concept, profile
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Concept, profile

The company did not disclose much information about the vehicle's specifications in terms of power, range or anything else. All we know is that it's an all-electric model. The coupe – in itself a rarity these days - has a traditional shape, but with separate sections for the hood, cabin and trunk.

However, two-door models are such a rare breed that when we see one, we find ourselves a bit speechless, and we admire it without reservation. The proportions are also classic, and the signature is timeless with a long, plunging hood and a tapered rear end. The stern design is particularly eye-catching.

The bulging fenders and grille that slopes down and inward add an athletic touch to the overall look. The brand's signature split headlights dig dramatically into the flanks. The lights do the same.

Genesis X Concept, interior
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Concept, interior

On board, there's a mix of classic and modern lines. The layout is minimalist with air vents hidden in the design. The screens are discreetly positioned and the section around the driver's seat is very attractive as well. The front passengers get beautiful brown leather bucket seats and the rear seat is covered in dark blue-green leather.

Will Genesis produce this car? It's impossible to know at this point, but considering that the brand is going to offer two to three vehicles per year by 2024, there's reason to believe that a model inspired by it, at least, will be produced. We know that the company is preparing different types of electric vehicles, so we'll have to see.

Stay tuned.

Genesis X Concept, front
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Concept, front
Photos:Genesis
Genesis X concept pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Introducing the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept: A Taste of Lexus' Electric Future

Introducing the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept: A Taste o...

The LF-Z Electrified concept is Lexus’ way of foreshadowing the future design it wants to take with its future all-electric models. The company will introduc...

Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for Electric Vehicles

Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for Electric Vehicles

Hyundai has lifted the veil on the E-GMP electric platform that will underpin the brand's future electric-powered models. It’s designed to deliver optimal ef...

Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring

Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring

An electric-powered Genesis G80 has been seen in testing at the Nürburgring. This is an inevitable development when looking at the long-view picture, but tim...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen logo and name
No, Volkswagen is Not Changing its Name in th...
Article
Ford Bronco
Ford Bronco: The Manual Transmission Proving ...
Article
Kia EV6 GT
Kia Presents 577-hp EV6 GT Variant
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 