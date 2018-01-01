Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Genesis’ New X Speedium Coupe Concept, Here to Get Folks Dreaming

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Let’s be clear, this new X Speedium Coupe just unveiled at Genesis House (est. November 2021) in New York is a design study meant first and foremost to showcase the design direction Genesis intends to follow in the coming years. But darned if the Korean luxury automaker doesn’t have a knack for making dreamy concepts that have people begging them to actually make something out of them.

Recall the adorable Mint concept we saw at the last round of pre-pandemic auto shows. And then there was the Genesis X concept presented last spring; this new Speedium Coupe is actually an evolution of that two-door coupe, now in fastback form. And as such, it carries more than a little of the design DNA of the dearly departed Stinger produced by Kia, may it rest in peace.

In relation to the earlier X concept, the Speedium features a reworked roofline, updated lighting and a panel in lieu of the front grille, and it loses a trunk while gaining a duck-tail spoiler.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Genesis X Speedium Coupe, profile
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, profile

Again, Genesis is clear that while it does not plan on developing a production model from the X Speedium Coupe, the brand’s future electric models will inherit any number of its visual signatures – and that sounds fine to us.

“This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design,” said. “This isn’t a show car — it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA.”

- Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis

A core part of that DNA is a “less is more” approach, and that’s clear in the sleek, elegant lines of this new prototype, devoid as they are of extraneous details or messiness. Genesis calls its silhouette an ‘anti-wedge’ design, with at its heart a parabolic line extending the length of the car, and ending in an elliptical tail, for, as Genesis describes it, “a visually engaging tension between convex and concave surfaces in the rear.”

The concept’s name is taken from a well-known racetrack in South Korea called Inje Speedium, which of course is a signal that this may be an elegant creature, but it’s also sporty. The colour finish it’s decked in is called Inje Green, a reflection of the track’s mountainous location.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe, driver's side
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, driver's side
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, from above
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, from above
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, detail
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, detail
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, rear
Photo: Genesis
Genesis X Speedium Coupe, rear

You May Also Like

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Genesis has unveiled its first all-electric model and we won't have any trouble recognizing it. The company has chosen to electrify its G80 sedan as a first ...

2022 BMW i4 M50 xDrive Review: Here to Convince the Skeptics

2022 BMW i4 M50 xDrive Review: Here to Convince the Skeptics

If it’s a harbinger of the kind of experience electric vehicles can deliver going forward, the 2022 BMW i4 M50 xDrive delivers real hope for those who love t...

Canadian Production of Cadillac Lyriq Starts in August

Canadian Production of Cadillac Lyriq Starts in August

In its latest ‘state of the union’ address to gathered Canadian media, Cadillac said it has collected some 2,000 reservations in Canada for its upcoming Lyri...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Honda Civic
Honda Plans More Hybrid Variants, Including o...
Article
Subaru Outback 2023
New York 2022: Refreshed 2023 Subaru Outback ...
Article
2023 Kia Niro
New York 2022: Bigger, Bolder 2023 Kia Niro M...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Honda Teases Look at Next HR-V’s Interior
Honda Teases Look at Next HR-...
Video
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 