One of the world's best-known and most prestigious auto shows is shutting down operations in its home country. The Geneva Motor Show is moving from Switzerland to Qatar. Organizers announced the move officially last Friday, citing declining interest in the event and a difficult market.

The first Geneva Motor Show was held in 1905. It's difficult to pinpoint the exact moment when the show's decline began, but it's certain that the COVID-19 pandemic was a major catalyst. Rceall that it was the first car show due to the health crisis. There was no event in 2021 either, and while there were plans to revive the show in 2022, a lack of exhibitors forced organizers to withdraw the festival from the calendar. Various organizational problems also made headlines.

The 2024 Geneva Motor Show | Photo: GIMS (Geneva International Motor Show)

In 2023, the event was revived, but held in Qatar under the name of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar.

Organizers did bring the Geneva show back to Switzerland this year, but results were less than stellar. The problem now is that auto shows are becoming mainly the affair of local manufacturers, not to mention the fact that automotive companies are mainly interested in markets where they are present and where sales are high. Automakers prefer the Munich and Beijing shows to Geneva.

This spring's Geneva show attracted only one European automaker, Renault, as well as several from China. It attracted just 168,000 visitors, less than the 200,000 hoped for by organizers.

The decision to move was prompted by the realization that market conditions in Europe “are not conducive to the success of future editions”, said the organizers.

The Geneva Motor Show will take place in Qatar in November 2025.