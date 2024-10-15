Worldwide sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose by 30.5 percent year-on-year this past September. The upturn was driven in particular by China, which surpassed its August records. But Europe also resumed its boom, according to data published Tuesday by research firm Rho Motion.

China leads the way, Europe recovers

World-leading China saw its sales of electric vehicles soar by 47.9 percent, with an impressive total of 1.12 million units sold in a single month. That reinforces China's dominance of the global market, despite an overall slowdown in demand for electric vehicles.

Europe, meanwhile, is showing signs of recovery after several months of stagnation. As the European market strives to catch up with China, events such as the Paris Motor Show highlight the fierce competition between Chinese and European manufacturers. Despite tariffs of up to 45 percent on their imports, Chinese manufacturers are seeking to break into Europe.

The 2025 Kia EV6 (South Korea) | Photo: Kia

More moderate growth in North America

The United States and Canada are following a more modest trajectory, with sales of electric vehicles up 4.3 percent in September, to 150,000 units. The market here remains marked by political uncertainty as the November 5th U.S. elections approach, making long-term forecasting difficult, according to Charles Lester, Data Manager at Rho Motion.

The global surge in electric vehicle sales reflects growing efforts to meet the demand for greener mobility. Nevertheless, challenges remain, including increased competition between Chinese and European manufacturers, political uncertainties in the U.S. and global demand that has slowed in the past year.

Key figures: the market in September

- 1.69 million: Total number of electric vehicles sold worldwide in September.

- 47.9 percent: Percentage increase of electric vehicle sales in China in September, with 1.12 million units sold.

- 4.3 percent: The rate of growth in sales in North America, with 150,000 vehicles sold.