General Motors (GM) has announced the development of a new enriched lithium manganese (LMR) battery cell in partnership with LG Energy Solution.

This new generation of batteries, expected to hit the market in 2028, is intended for use in full-size trucks and SUV; it will also, GM promises, significantly lower costs without sacrificing range. It will be the first commercial application of prismatic cells produced by Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG.

More economical chemistry and simpler design

Currently, GM uses NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) and aluminum cathode lithium-ion batteries. By opting for manganese, which is much less expensive than nickel and cobalt, GM can produce a more affordable battery. Prismatic cells, which are denser and easier to assemble, also require fewer components. GM can offer more than 640 km of range per charge while significantly reducing production costs.

A multi-pronged strategy to diversify GM's offering

GM is considering LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells for small, affordable models with around 560 km of range, while high-nickel cells will continue to equip premium models like the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which can deliver range of up to 788 km.

The LMR cell, for its part, combines the best of both worlds: a cost comparable to LFP but with 33 percent more energy density and a weight reduction of several hundred pounds.

A technician at work during production of the new LMR battery | Photo: General Motors

Domestic production and a strengthened supply chain

GM is also working to repatriate its supply chain to North America. In 2023, the automaker signed an agreement with Element 25, an Australian supplier, to obtain manganese sulfate from a plant located in Louisiana.

GM also plans a new prismatic cell plant in partnership with Samsung SDI as early as 2027.

A shift for the North American industry

According to Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Telemetry, GM's approach is a judicious compromise between the LFP and nickel-rich chemistries that dominate the market. "LMR effectively bridges the gap between performance and affordability while being scalable," he says.

GM has been working on LMR cells since 2015. In 2023, its engineers manufactured a ton of LMR cathode material, the equivalent of 300 large-format prismatic cells, tested over a simulated distance of 1.5 million miles (2.4 million km).