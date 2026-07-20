Lexus used the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed to showcase its LFA concept, and not just as a display. It showed the vehicle in motion. For an all-electric sports car designed to embody the brand's next generation of high-performance models, the hill climb at Goodwood was an obvious choice to introduce it to the world.

And that was all the more so since the introduction took place 17 years after the prototype of the original LFA hit the exact same track. As a reminder, the original supercar was powered by a naturally aspirated V10 engine that played a major role in making it legendary.

There’s no V10 this time around. The new concept marks a significant departure from its ancestor. That said, Lexus says it aims to preserve the supercar's distinctive character.

| Photo: Lexus

A surprise addition to the program

The official plan was for the LFA concept to remain on static display in the Supercar Paddock during the Goodwood festival. But Lexus had a little curveball ready, as it secretly entered the LFA into the high-speed hill-climb runs organized on the Goodwood course.

Still covered in camouflage, the prototype made several runs between July 9 and 12. A roster of different drivers took turns behind the wheel, including Elfyn Evans, Kazuki Nakajima, Hiroaki Ishiura, Sho Tsuboi, Yuichi Nakayama and Uwe Kleen.

The public outing obviously represents a new milestone in the model's development. Until now, Lexus had primarily presented the concept as a design study. Its presence on the track confirms the existence of a fully functional prototype, even though the manufacturer has not yet released any figures regarding its horsepower, range, battery or performance metrics.

| Photo: Lexus

Shared tech with the GR GT and GR GT3

The LFA concept was accompanied at Goodwood by the Toyota GR GT and GR GT3 prototypes. Lexus noted that the three vehicles share certain technologies, though it stopped short of providing further details.

The models illustrate the different avenues being explored by Toyota and Lexus in terms of performance. While the GR GT and GR GT3 rely on hybrid powertrains tailored for the road or the racetrack, the future LFA bets exclusively on electricity.

“The Lexus LFA Concept aims to deliver a multi-sensory experience unique to Lexus and to redefine what a 100% electric sports car can be through an unprecedented approach,” said Yukihiro Yukita, General Manager of the project.

Lexus says it’s focusing heavily on the balance between aerodynamic efficiency, design and driver feedback.

However, the automaker has yet to confirm whether the concept will even lead to a production model, so any talk of an eventual launch timeline is still premature.