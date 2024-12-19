General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV due to an unexpected safety issue: the vehicle is too quiet at low speeds. More specifically, it’s the pedestrian alert system, designed to produce noise and warn passers-by, that’s deemed to be faulty for not being loud enough to properly warn pedestrians of the vehicle’s presence.

Quietness and safety

One of the most appreciated qualities of electric vehicles (EVs) is their quiet operation. Unlike ICE vehicles, EVs produce virtually no noise at low speeds. This does, however, require manufacturers to install pedestrian warning systems capable of generating an artificial sound to signal the presence of the vehicle.

In the case of the 2025 Equinox EV, GM identified a software flaw in the alert system, making the vehicle too quiet to meet federal safety standards.

Official recall and patch

The recall, issued on December 5, 2024, impacts 7,606 units of the Chevrolet Equinox EV. According to GM, 100 percent of recalled vehicles have this defect. The issue does not affect the gas-engine Equinox, only the electric versions.

The standard, identified as FMVSS 141 (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 141), imposes a minimum noise level for hybrid and electric vehicles at low speeds. Without these sounds, pedestrians may not pick up on the presence of a vehicle, increasing the risk of injury.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV, front | Photo: Chevrolet

Free fix and information for owners

GM corrected the problem at its assembly plant on October 16, 2024. For vehicles already delivered, owners will be able to have the Body Control Module updated free of charge at a GM dealership.

Letters informing owners of the recall will be sent out starting January 27, 2025.

A problem that underscores the challenges facing EVs and those that make them

This recall highlights the importance of audible warning systems in the adoption of EVs. While silence is a welcome feature, it can also present a safety challenge, especially for pedestrians.