• A modern, electric version of the Chevy Blazer K5? Who could say no?

When Chevrolet brought the Blazer name back to the catalog a few years ago, many were offended to realize that the new model was not an inspired version of the Blazer of the time, launched in 1969.

Instead, we were treated to a modern SUV with a Camaro-inspired design. An excellent vehicle, but with no link to the past. Ford did the opposite with the modern version of the Bronco, which harkens straight back to the original model introduced for 1966.

Both strategies have been much talked about. And that’s before we even get the all-electric Blazer, coming next year.

Could GM bring back a Blazer version inspired by the past, once deeper into its electric transition? There's no indication that’s a real possibility, but the company did have designers create a couple of sketches to imagine what such a model might look like.

The work is by GM designer Darby Jean Barber. What's striking about the model are the high ground clearance and two-door configuration, just like with the original. The massive wheels are almost lunar vehicle-worthy.

Sketch of a future electric Chevy Blazer K5, fig. 1 Photo: General Motors

The huge black skid plate at the front leaves no doubt as to the vocation of such a model. As for the electric configuration, it's a simple deduction from the fact there's no traditional front grille.

Another amusing styling element is the difference between the front and rear wheel arches. As for the lights, their design gives the impression that the vehicle is travelling at full speed.

Obviously, there's no question of a production version for this model, but it's always interesting to watch the evolution of lines within the product range; inspiration often comes from sketches like these.

By the way, if you're interested, you can follow our lead and subscribe to the @generalmotorsdesign Instagram page to find out what's brewing in the world of design.