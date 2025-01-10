The 25 Top-Selling Vehicles in 2024 in the U.S.

Sales figures for 2024 are trickling in as we advance further into the new year. And several rankings put together from those figures are interesting to consult - including the one that tells us which were the best-selling vehicles in the U.S..

And why the big interest in the American market? Because it often dictates – or just reflects - what happens here. Let's take a look at the 25 vehicles that sold the most last year in the land of Uncle Sam.

25 - Nissan Sentra: 152,659 units

This is one the most affordable cars on the market, and its attractive base price went some ways to boosting sales of the Sentra by some 40 percent last year.

24 - Toyota Tundra: 159,528 units

Toyota's full-size pickup truck can’t quite compete with the U.S. Big 3’s models, but it did quite well for itself, with sales up 27 percent from 2023.

Subaru Outback | Photo: D.Boshouwers

23 - Subaru Outback: 161,814 units

The Outback is a regular in the annual top 25 American sales chart. Sales climbed by 4 percent, with a majority of models sold, as usual, in the more northern regions of the country.

22 - Kia Sportage: 161,917 units

A model that is increasingly establishing itself as a solid performer for Kia and a sure bet for consumers.

21 - Honda Accord: 162,723 units

It no longer occupies the place it once proudly held, but the Accord remains very popular with our neighbors to the south. Sales declined by 18 percent in 2024, however, which is a cause for concern.

Toyota Highlander | Photo: Toyota

20 - Toyota Highlander: 169,543 units

The Highlander saw its sales decline by 47 percent in 2024, but there isn’t any panic at Toyota, since the larger Grand Highlander sold to the tune of 71,721 units.

19 - Subaru Forester: 175,521 units

Subaru registered a 15 percent gain for the Forester, driven by the arrival of a new generation model this year. Expect another increase next year with the debut of the hybrid version sometime in 2025.

Subaru Crosstrek | Photo: D.Boshouwers

18 - Subaru Crosstrek: 181,811 units

Subaru's best-seller remains the Crosstrek, and it’s still gaining with a 15-percent increase in sales over 2023. For many, this SUV is a perfect compromise vehicle.

17 - Toyota Tacoma: 192,813 units

The new-generation Tacoma only arrived halfway through the year in half, which didn’t help its sales, down 18 percent from 2023. It will be interesting to see what happens this year, considering the higher pricing of the versions offered.

16 - Ford Explorer: 194,094 units

Here’s another model we’re used to seeing on U.S. sales rankings. The changes made for the 2025 model-year, combined with improvements regarding its reliability rating, which was horrible in the first years of this new generation (2020 and 2021), could help it take a step forward this year.

Chevrolet Trax | Photo: D.Boshouwers

15 - Chevrolet Trax: 200,689 units

One of the nice surprises of the year across the industry, the Trax has been successful because of its qualities, but it’s its affordable price that gives it a spot on this top-sellers list.

14 - Hyundai Tucson: 206,126 units

This is the best seller of the Hyundai range. Its sales remained stable (down 2 percent). Retouches in 2025 should help it get back into growth mode.

13 - Chevrolet Equinox: 207,730 units

The Equinox had an up and down year due to the arrival of a new generation. Its results remain good, but they should be better in 2025. Note that we are talking about the gas-engine version only here.

Jeep Grand Cherokee | Photo: K.Soltani

12 - Jeep Grand Cherokee: 216,148 units

2024 was a difficult year for the entire Jeep family, including the Grand Cherokee. It does remain the best sales performance in the lineup, even with a 12-percent drop in sales compared to 2023.

11 - Toyota Corolla: 232,908 units

A stable year for the Corolla, the best-selling car in history, it should be remembered. The very definition of a safe bet.

10 - Honda Civic: 242,005 units

The Corolla's great rival had an excellent year, with 21-percent growth. The arrival of the hybrid version certainly contributed to those strong results.

Nissan Rogue Rock Creek | Photo: Nissan

9 - Nissan Rogue: 245,724 units

Like with Jeep, 2024 was a year of struggle for Nissan overall. But the company still has one of the big stars of the industry with the Rogue, which continues to do well in terms of sales. It did however suffer a 10-percent decline in 2024.

8 - Toyota Camry: 309,876 units

While Honda beat Toyota in the compact segment, with the Civic outselling the Corolla), the victor in the mid-size sedan category is Toyota. The Camry is far ahead of the Honda Accord, with the arrival of a new generation of models in mid-year resulting in a 6 percent gain in sales.

7 - GMC Sierra: 340,946 units

Here is the ranking’s first full-size pickup truck, and big spoiler alert: it’s not the last. And as has been the trend for several years, GMC made gains with its Sierra, 10 percent in 2024.

Ram 1500 | Photo: Ram

6 - Ram: 373,120 units

The year was difficult for Ram with a decline of 16 percent. A new generation should normally help, but the removal of V8 engines from the 1500 range could have the opposite effect.

5 - Honda CR-V: 402,791 units

The CR-V continues to impress in terms of sales. Its price has climbed in recent years, but that’s not slowing down buyers – sales were up 11 percent in 2024. Half of those sales were of hybrid variants.

4 - Tesla Model Y: 405,900 units

The announced figure is an estimate by experts from the Automotive News group, because Tesla does not report its sales figures in the same way. Either way, the Y’s performance is impressive.

Toyota RAV4 PHEV | Photo: Toyota

3 - Toyota RAV4: 475,193 units

The Toyota RAV4 took over the title of best-selling SUV in North America back in 2017. You can tell from its position here that it has now earned that title again, for the seventh consecutive year. With the arrival of a new generation during the coming year, the trend could continue for several more years. A 9 percent gain in 2024.

2 - Chevrolet Silverado: 542,517 units

The Chevrolet Silverado ranks second behind the Ford F-150, but if you add the sales of the GMC Sierra, General Motors sold the most full-size pickups in 2024.

1 - Ford F-150: 732,139 units

Despite a 2 percent decline in sales in 2024, the F-150 retains its top spot.