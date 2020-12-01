GM today unveiled its new five-year plan, based on an aggressive move towards electric mobility. The campaign will be powered by a $27 million USD investment that will lead to the launch of no fewer than 30 new electric models globally by the end of the five-year stretch.

Performance, flexibility and accessibility

Under the theme "Everybody In", a major advertising campaign will launch first in the United States and then around the world (including Canada), conceived as a call to action reflecting an approach to electric mobility that is inclusive and accessible.

The company is also evolving its brand identity as GM transforms its logo to embody a vision that foresees a world free of accidents, emissions and traffic jams. A logo for electric vehicles that is more inclusive and accessible, reflecting the image of the advertising campaign.

The new logo features a vibrant blue gradient of colours, evoking the clean skies of an emissions-free future and the energy of the Ultium platform. The rounded edges and lowercase font create a more modern and inclusive impression. The lowercase "m" is a nod to past GM logos and visually represents the Ultium platform. There's also a nod to the shape of an electrical outlet in the "m".

Photo: General Motors Image from Everybody In ad campaign, with pro surfer Bethany Hamilton

A turning point in the company's history

For GM, this is actually only the fifth logo change in its 115-year history and the first time it’s been modified since 1964. “There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles,” said Deborah Wahl, GM's Director of Global Marketing. “Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this.”

The "Everybody In" campaign sets an optimistic and inclusive tone for the future of the company's EVs and focuses on three themes:

1- Exciting a new generation of buyers and accelerating EV adoption;

2- Demonstrating GM’s EV leadership, which includes the investment of $27 billion in EV and AV products through 2025 and the launches of 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025.

3- Highlighting the range, performance and flexibility of the Ultium platform.

Photo: General Motors 2nd image from Everybody In ad campaign, with author Malcolm Gladwell

Ultium batteries in the spotlight

It's clear that if GM wants to sell a million EVs by the itme 2025 wraps up, it will have to make the vehicles accessible. Right now, we know about the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer, "but there's going to be a lot more," says Deborah Wahl. GM will unveil its strategy next week at the virtual edition of the CES in Las Vegas.

“‘Everybody In’ demonstrates our intent to lead, while inviting others – policymakers, partners, individuals – to play an active role in moving society forward, whether that’s helping to expand infrastructure, advocating for progress in their communities, or simply taking an EV for a test drive to learn about the benefits of EV ownership.” - Deborah Wahl

Next stop, January 11

To complement GM's "Everybody In" campaign and new brand identity, the company will launch a new GM.com site next week, on January 11, to share the latest information and stories related to GM's work in the areas of electrification, safety, citizenship and autonomous driving technologies. GM.com will spotlight the people and technologies that drive GM forward and play an important role in bringing news and updates to audiences around the world.