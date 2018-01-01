Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

GM and Honda Announce Major Partnership

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

There’s a clear industry trend already existent throughout the industry, one that will likely grow before it ever fades. It involves partnerships between major automakers. Today, once again, two major players have given proof of this, as General Motors (GM) and Honda announced a major R&D partnership.

To use the exact words used by the two automakers, they have agreed on a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic alliance in North America. The companies will look at the possibility of sharing platforms and propulsion systems across their respective product lines. The aim is also to work conjointly on innovations and technologies, particularly those related to electrification.

The agreement is said to be non-binding. What is being sought is cooperation in procurement, research and development and related services. Each side will continue to operate freely and according to its own orientations.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

As for the more specific sharing of elements that will be found on both companies' vehicles, the companies say that “Co-development planning discussions will begin immediately, with engineering work beginning in early 2021.”

Last April, GM and Honda signed an agreement for the development of two new electric vehicles for Honda, two products based on GM's platform that will benefit from the American auto giant’s new Ultium batteries.
 
“This alliance will help both companies accelerate investment in future mobility innovation by freeing up additional resources. Given our strong track record of collaboration, the companies would realize significant synergies in the development of today’s vehicle portfolio.”

- Mark Reuss, President of General Motors
 

“Through this new alliance with GM, we can achieve substantial cost efficiencies in North America that will enable us to invest in future mobility technology, while maintaining our own distinct and competitive product offerings. Combining the strengths of each company, and by carefully determining what we will do on our own and what we will do in collaboration, we will strive to build a win-win relationship to create new value for our customers.  In this way, Honda will continue making steady progress in solidifying our existing business by realizing strong products, strong manufacturing capability and a strong business structure.”

- Seiji Kuraishi, Honda Motor Co., Ltd Executive Vice President

At the end of the day, the crucial element for both companies is the possibility of economies of scale. This will allow both GM and Honda to invest more in advanced technologies and other areas of interest.
 
All aspects of the alliance will be governed by a joint committee made up of senior executives from both companies.

If this announcement is mainly about the corporate side of the business, it will have a significant impact on consumers in the next few years, though what precisely that impact will be remains to be seen. There’s no doubt that this kind of partnership will serve both manufacturers and allow them to offer products and technologies that without this kind of deal would be impossible.

Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

GM and Honda Announce Partnership to Develop New Batteries

GM and Honda Announce Partnership to Develop New Batteries

GM and Honda are teaming together to work towards developing and building a new generation of batteries for electric vehicles. General Motors will handle pro...

GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait

GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait

The big comeback of the name Hummer at GMC will have to wait due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Indeed, the pandemic will make it impossible to present the...

Honda partners with GM to develop two electric vehicles

Honda partners with GM to develop two electric vehicles

Honda is partnering with GM to design two electric vehicles. The products, expected before 2024, will use GM's new Ultium battery technology.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
FCA Introduces 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe With it...
Article
2021 Kia K5 EX
2021 Kia K5 Pricing, Details Announced for Ca...
Article
Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept
Jeep Unveils the Reborn Grand Wagoneer, in Co...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 Years Ago… for $75
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pic...
Video
Flying Car Successfully Tested at Toyota R&D Centre in Japan
Flying Car Successfully Teste...
Video
Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like
Here’s What the Next Batmobil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 