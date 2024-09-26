McLaren is set to reveal its next ultimate car on October 6, ten years after the arrival of the legendary P1, the F1 successor capable of reaching 386 km/h. Codenamed the P18, the new model promises significant advances in aerodynamics and will feature a bespoke hybrid powertrain.

A light and powerful V8 hybrid powertrain

Although the official name of this hypercar has not yet been confirmed, McLaren has lifted a corner of the veil by specifying that the P18 will be equipped with a unique V8 combined with an ultra-light hybrid system, some 70% lighter than those currently used by the brand. Power output is expected to exceed the 1,000 hp mark, making this model one of the most powerful vehicles ever produced by McLaren.

Back to the F1 and P1 legends

A few days ago, McLaren released a video celebrating the iconic F1 and P1 models, while hinting that a revolutionary new model was in the pipeline. Another, even more intriguing teaser followed. In this new video, some of McLaren's executives and employees explain the essence of the cars bearing the number “1” within the brand.

|

What is a McLaren “1”?

According to McLaren, a “1” car must be timeless, spectacular, and offer the best audio, visual and dynamic performance in its class. The teaser ends with the words: “It's time for the world to find out what McLaren will do next”, with the date of October 6 at 1 p.m. (BST) displayed on the screen.

Mystery surrounding the name

The car's final name remains a closely guarded secret. Currently codenamed P18, it is unlikely that this name will be retained for the production model. Given the references to the number “1”, we can expect a name similar to the F1 and P1, with a letter preceding the number. Finding a letter that resonates as well as those of its predecessors could prove complex. Although names like “R1” or “Z1” have been mooted, they are already used by other manufacturers.

An exceptional future model

Whatever its name, McLaren's new exotic promises to be a true revolution. With a custom-built V8 engine and an ultra-light hybrid system, it should outperform its predecessors and leave its mark on the brand's history. See you on October 6 to discover this eagerly-awaited creation.