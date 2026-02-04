Owners of midsize SUVs produced by General Motors are reporting alerts appearing at startup on their driver data screens, which warn of the need to have the vehicle’s all-wheel-drive systems serviced.

The messages that are appearing on the screens of some 2024-2026 Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia and 2025-2026 Buick Enclave SUVs include the error code “U3000 Sym 92”, which is recorded in the onboard diagnostic module.

Service bulletin

General Motors says it is aware of the issue and has sent out a preliminary service bulletin (identified as PIT6479) addressing it. That bulletin makes reference to the error code as well as ‘Service All Wheel Drive’ or ‘Service 4WD’ messages appearing at vehicle startup.

| Photo: Facebook/Chevy Traverse Problems

The bulletin states that some owners may notice the all-wheel-drive system not functioning properly at times.

No fix yet

GM is studying the cause or causes behind the alerts showing up on screens, but has yet to identify them or even a solution.

The automaker is suggesting to owners of affected 2024-2026 Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia and 2025-2026 Buick Enclave SUVs that they can visit their dealer, where technicians will unplug the 12V battery for a period of 20 minutes and then restart the system, which will delete any error messages. There’s no guarantee, however, that the message won’t reappear.

GM’s service bulletin also specifies that there is no risk to owners in driving their vehicle as usual.

We should point out there is no recall in play at this point regarding the problem.