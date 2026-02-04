Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM’s Midsize SUVs Wrestling with Possible AWD Issues, Likely Software-Related

2024 Chevrolet Traverse | Photo: D.Rufiange
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Derek Boshouwers
 Error codes appearing on the screen displays of a number of Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave SUVs led to GM publishing a service bulletin.

Owners of midsize SUVs produced by General Motors are reporting alerts appearing at startup on their driver data screens, which warn of the need to have the vehicle’s all-wheel-drive systems serviced.

The messages that are appearing on the screens of some 2024-2026 Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia and 2025-2026 Buick Enclave SUVs include the error code “U3000 Sym 92”, which is recorded in the onboard diagnostic module.

Service bulletin
General Motors says it is aware of the issue and has sent out a preliminary service bulletin (identified as PIT6479) addressing it. That bulletin makes reference to the error code as well as ‘Service All Wheel Drive’ or ‘Service 4WD’ messages appearing at vehicle startup.

| Photo: Facebook/Chevy Traverse Problems

The bulletin states that some owners may notice the all-wheel-drive system not functioning properly at times.

No fix yet
GM is studying the cause or causes behind the alerts showing up on screens, but has yet to identify them or even a solution.

The automaker is suggesting to owners of affected 2024-2026 Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia and 2025-2026 Buick Enclave SUVs that they can visit their dealer, where technicians will unplug the 12V battery for a period of 20 minutes and then restart the system, which will delete any error messages. There’s no guarantee, however, that the message won’t reappear.

GM’s service bulletin also specifies that there is no risk to owners in driving their vehicle as usual.

We should point out there is no recall in play at this point regarding the problem.

2025 Buick Enclave
2025 Buick Enclave | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 5 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 