The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer will boast a unique feature: it will be the first vehicle from Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC brands to integrate General Motors' new multimedia system. This as the auto giant moves to ditch Apple’s CarPlay interface in favour of Google’s more permissive one.

General Motors acknowledges the challenge ahead. The majority of drivers prefer interacting with CarPlay compared to other in-car multimedia systems provided by automakers.

Google Android Automotive

GM's goal is to offer a multimedia system that makes even the staunchest CarPlay fans forget about it, aligning GM's strategy with companies like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid. However, Detroit's auto giant has developed its multimedia system using Google's Android Automotive software. This is a reconfigured version of the software found in millions of smartphones in North America, tailored to fit a car's multimedia screen.

Android Automotive is also currently used by Volvo, Polestar, Honda and Renault, among others. It allows each brand to customize its appearance, yet its operation remains consistent across brands.

The system comes loaded with Google-provided apps including Google Assistant voice command, real-time traffic in Google Maps and popular entertainment apps like Spotify and Audible. More apps can be downloaded from Google's Play Store for cars.

Interestingly, Google Assistant can be replaced by Amazon's Alexa voice command. Both voice systems can interact with connected devices not necessarily in the vehicle but linked to the same account in the multimedia system. For instance, users can ask their car to turn on their home lights as they approach their neighborhood.

Multimedia interface in a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer Photo: Chevrolet

Subscriptions and trial periods?

Through their partnership, GM can gather data on how their clients use their vehicles on the road. The company's ambition is to generate new revenue streams from its future products, targeting a profit margin of 20 percent or more from new connected services expected to launch by 2030.

While the range of services these GM brands will offer their passengers isn’t fully known, it's likely to include advanced driving aids like enhanced versions of its SuperCruise system and tailored entertainment services, including satellite radio.

GM is following the industry trend here, as subscription-based services are viewed as promising revenue growth drivers. However, drivers aren't entirely on board; many dislike the idea of paying a monthly fee for heated seats, for instance.

GM might mitigate such concerns by offering free trial periods before subscription charges apply. A recent survey by Cox Automotive revealed that about two-thirds of respondents were open to trying out new car features for free and would consider subscribing to those that enhance their driving experience.

Beyond subscriptions

GM doesn't just aim to monetize driving and entertainment options. They've been attempting to capitalize on certain e-commerce niches. The American group recently launched its Marketplace in the US, a platform where one can order or purchase various products.

For instance, drivers nearing a well-known fast-food chain could order a coffee through their dashboard and pick it up at the drive-thru.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Photo: Chevrolet

Electric Vehicles in mind

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer will be the first model from GM to feature the multimedia system developed around Android Automotive. Subsequent vehicles, likely to be electrified, will follow. The 2024 Blazer will also have an all-electric variant.

Brands like Honda and Acura have opted to use GM’s platform for their electric vehicles, including the Honda Prologue and the Azura ZDX. They too will utilize the Android Automotive system by late 2024 or 2025 at the latest.

Designed to assist electric vehicle driving, this system, for example, allows the Blazer EV's Google Maps to locate nearby public charging stations. The app will consider the vehicle's remaining range and suggest chargers that won't deplete the battery entirely.

Ideally, GM’s multimedia system will account for battery status, road conditions, and current traffic to suggest the optimal route for not just the driver but also for its semi-autonomous SuperCruise driving system.

All of this can be voice-controlled, avoiding the need for often distracting touch screen icons, which can be hard to manage while driving.

If GM can make all of this happen, no one will regret not using Apple CarPlay.