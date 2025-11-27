The days of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aboard Cadillac vehicles are numbered. This was already known for the luxury brand's electric versions, but it now appears that even the internal combustion engine models will abandon these systems.

According to the brand, this smartphone connectivity duo will be gradually replaced by an integrated multimedia platform developed in-house, but designed in collaboration with Google.

Internal system launching in 2028

Since 2016, Cadillac has offered CarPlay and Android Auto across its entire lineup. It must be said that the system was a clear asset and was demanded by many consumers. It is easy to understand why, given the ease of displaying phone information directly on the central screen.

This shift, announced a few months ago, will begin with the launch, expected in 2028, of Cadillac's centralized computer system. Concretely, this means that future models, both electric and gasoline, will no longer offer CarPlay / Android Auto compatibility.

The Cadillac Escalade's gigantic screen | Photo: Cadillac

For now, vehicles already on the road are not affected. CarPlay and Android Auto will continue to work as long as the owner does not switch cars. Furthermore, the remaining combustion models are still available with these systems today.

Not everyone’s happy

However, this change isn’t being greeted with enthusiasm by everyone Many bemoan losing the flexibility offered by the phone connection. Questions are being raised, particularly about the ease of accessing applications, music and navigation functions.

Cadillac’s stated rationale is summed up in one word: integration. The new system is expected to offer more coherent access to vehicle functions without depending on a phone. The objective is to create a more homogeneous and better-integrated environment.

General Motors, through its CEO Mary Barra, had already confirmed the abandonment of Apple CarPlay in favour of an in-house system developed jointly with Google. The switchover is expected to take place within the next few years.

Until now, however, the decision seemed to affect only electric vehicles. Now, Cadillac is confirming the transition will cover its entire lineup, no matter the type of powertrain.

It is worth noting that Google and its Android Automotive OS operating system are being implemented widely. Volvo vehicles, in particular, use it, although they continue to provide access to phone applications.