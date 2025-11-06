General Motors is currently working on – in fact has just filed a patent for - a new technology that will allow vehicles to automatically detect the ideal time to stop the wipers, in order to avoid unnecessary passes on an already dry and clear windshield. And yes, the new tech is more advanced than current rain-sensing systems.

The new system, still in the development stage, promises to increase driver comfort while reducing premature wear on the blades, the screeching noise of rubber on a dry window and energy unnecessarily spent by the wiper motor.

The concept

The idea seems ingeniously simple. By relying on sensors combined with smart algorithms, future GM models could automatically deactivate the wipers, before drivers even have time to reach for the control. No more hesitation about the right time to turn off the automatic setting, especially during those passing showers where the rain stops as suddenly as it began.

Chevrolet Equinox | Photo: D.Boshouwers

This new device could put an end to one of the little daily irritants vehicle occupants face: that screeching wipe across the window, when it hasn't rained for a few seconds. Beyond questions of tranquility, hits kind of feature will help preserve the rubber on the blades and avoid premature wear on the system's electrical components. It also promises a small boost in energy savings.

| Photo: General Motors

Invented but not commercialized

No commercialization date has been specified yet, but certainly the innovation aligns well with other “smart” initiatives already implemented by GM, which involve the automation of certain daily onboard functions.

In short, this is an innovation that could, pun intended, wipe away some well-known frustrations for drivers.