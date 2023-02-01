The GMC Canyon 2023 will get an AT4X version

The current generation of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon duo debuted in 2015. In the fall of 2017, Chevrolet added a very capable off-road variant to its lineup, the ZR2.

The GMC Canyon never got an equivalent. They did launch an AT4 version a little later, but its capabilities weren't as advanced.

Well, all that will be corrected with the new generation of the model expected in 2023. Indeed, with the redesign of the duo, we will of course be entitled to a new ZR2 version from Chevrolet, but the Canyon will have a counterpart to offer with an AT4X variant.

This approach, designed for extreme off-road driving, is making its debut on the full-size model in the lineup (Sierra), just as we saw a ZR2 livery born with the Chevrolet Silverado this year.

In other words, it's all the rage these days and General Motors (GM) is going all out. By 2023, all pickup trucks in the lineup will have versions designed for big off-road adventures.

And to put that in perspective, a GMC Canyon AT4X will find the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, and the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor in its path.

As for the secret of the AT4X approach, we'll have to see what form it takes with the next generation of the model, but we'll essentially find off-road tires, a raised suspension that's certainly equipped with Multimatic shocks, lockable front and rear differentials, as well as skid plates whose mission is to act as a shield to prevent the worst from happening to the model's vital organs.

Expect a slightly different front end to provide a wider angle of attack for more serious off-roading.

More details to come in the next few weeks/months.