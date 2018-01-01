GMC Terrain to Get the AT4 Treatment for 2021

After recently announcing AT4 versions of its Yukon and Canyon models, GMC has now confirmed the Terrain SUV will get the same treatment. This will be the first time the AT4 package is given to any of these models. That package is relatively new at GMC, which first introduced it on the Sierra pickup truck precisely one year ago.

Since then, GMC has also applied the AT4 treatment to the Sierra HD truck and to the Acadia SUV.

The AT4 package actually differs from model to model, though the overall theme remains the same. The Sierra truck gets an off-road package with a two-speed transfer case, a suspension elevated by two inches, locking rear differentials, hill descent assist, skid plates, etc. The Acadia, meanwhile, gets all-terrain tires, unique black wheels and distinctive exterior visual elements.

The features coming to the Terrain AT4 fall more into that second category. GMC says it will get a chrome grille with dark finish as well as exterior style elements, as well as what the company calls "confident capability and advanced technology." We’ll have to wait and see just what that means…

The GMC Terrain AT4 will debut for the 2021 model-year, so we can expect to see it make a first appearance later this year, possibly at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, or even earlier at the Detroit show in June.