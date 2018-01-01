Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

GMC Terrain to Get the AT4 Treatment for 2021

After recently announcing AT4 versions of its Yukon and Canyon models, GMC has now confirmed the Terrain SUV will get the same treatment. This will be the first time the AT4 package is given to any of these models. That package is relatively new at GMC, which first introduced it on the Sierra pickup truck precisely one year ago.

Since then, GMC has also applied the AT4 treatment to the Sierra HD truck and to the Acadia SUV.

The AT4 package actually differs from model to model, though the overall theme remains the same. The Sierra truck gets an off-road package with a two-speed transfer case, a suspension elevated by two inches, locking rear differentials, hill descent assist, skid plates, etc. The Acadia, meanwhile, gets all-terrain tires, unique black wheels and distinctive exterior visual elements.

Photo: V.Aubé

The features coming to the Terrain AT4 fall more into that second category. GMC says it will get a chrome grille with dark finish as well as exterior style elements, as well as what the company calls "confident capability and advanced technology." We’ll have to wait and see just what that means…

The GMC Terrain AT4 will debut for the 2021 model-year, so we can expect to see it make a first appearance later this year, possibly at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, or even earlier at the Detroit show in June.

Photo: V.Aubé

You May Also Like

GM Details 2020 GMC Truck & SUV Roster

GM Details 2020 GMC Truck & SUV Roster

General Motors has detailed changes, upgrades and additions to its range of 2020 GMC SUVs and trucks. Off-roading fans will be happy to see GM is expanding t...

Review of the 2019 GMC Terrain: Best Supporting Actor?

Review of the 2019 GMC Terrain: Best Supporting Actor?

The GMC Terrain and its twin the Chevrolet Equinox held down the fifth spot in their segment for sales in 2018. Which tells you something of their quality, b...

2013 GMC Terrain Preview

2013 GMC Terrain Preview

With a well-crafted and fine-finished passenger cabin, this versatile, roomy, and comfortable crossover behaves reliably.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Genesis GV80
More details About the Genesis GV80 SUV After...
Article
2019 Toyota 4Runner
Toyota Is Recalling 55,000 Vehicles in Canada
Article
The Ford Bronco will be presented at the Detr...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
Oscars: Ford v Ferrari Nominated for Best Picture
Oscars: Ford v Ferrari Nomina...
Video
CES 2020: Sony Presents… a Concept Car
CES 2020: Sony Presents… a Co...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 