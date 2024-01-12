Google Chrome coming soon to your car

Many models across the industry already integrate Google's connected services, but soon the Chrome browser will be available directly on the navigation system screen of certain vehicles.

This means that it will be possible to browse the web from this screen, rather than the one on your mobile phone.

Google made the announcement on Tuesday at the CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas. The giant also took the opportunity to announce other news about its Android operating system.

As for the Chrome browser, it will first be offered with certain Volvo and Polestar vehicles, starting this week. Other models will follow. Other applications that can be used in vehicles were announced by Google at CES, but we'll have to see if the same thing happens in Canada. One of them is The Weather Channel. We'll have to see if their Canadian counterparts, The Weather Network and Méteomédia in Quebec, follow suit.

The ability to use the Google Chrome browser in your car will undoubtedly make life easier for users. In particular, it will be possible to send a route directly from your phone to your car. Note that those using Android Auto are already doing much the same thing.

Among other things, electric vehicle owners will soon be able to share real-time battery life information with Google Maps. The vehicle will then be able to provide estimates of energy levels upon arrival, or suggest places to stop and charge.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning will be the first models to benefit in the coming months.

Google also indicated that its Digital Key feature will continue to expand to other brands of phones and vehicles. It allows owners of a model to unlock, lock or start their vehicle using a compatible Android phone. Most importantly, it allows them to securely share their key with a family member or friend, whether they're using an Apple or Android phone.



