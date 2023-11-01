Add Porsche to the list of automakers – a list that includes General Motors (GM), Honda, Renault and Polestar, that will integrate Google built-in systems as part of the adoption of a new Android-based multimedia interface.

Thanks to a new partnership with Google, Porsche models launched from the middle of the decade onwards will feature a new infotainment operating system giving direct access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store.

Play Store will give owners access a wide variety of applications, such as Amazon Music and Spotify, among others.

Dashboard of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Photo: Porsche

Porsche has not provided many details on the subject. However, the company has suggested that most changes will not necessarily be noticed by users, as they will still find the familiar Porsche communication management system interface. The difference is in the user experience, to be enhanced with improved voice recognition, text dictation through voice commands and integration with Google Maps.

Porsche boss Oliver Blume stated that “In addition to timeless design and exceptional performance” customers “want a seamless digital experience. This blended ecosystem results from the integration of platforms and apps that customers know from their end devices.”

Added Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior VP of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, “We’re excited to partner with Porsche on their goal to bring innovative and helpful in-vehicle experiences to their customers. With an infotainment experience built on Android, drivers will be able to access the latest Google technologies and services in tandem with the best of Porsche design and branding.”

It’s worth noting this new collab between Porsche and Google doesn’t mean other systems are being abandoned by Porsche. The automaker suggested that the relationship with the web giant is not exclusive. Instead, in the future, Porsche believes that systems from different suppliers, deemed relevant to consumers, will be integrated directly into vehicles through standardized interfaces and platforms.

In other words, even more options and choices to meet the growing needs/expectations of users.