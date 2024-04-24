First car: how to obtain your vehicle registration document in 2024?

In 2024, acquiring your first car remains an emblematic step in life, symbolizing a new form of freedom and independence. But before you hit the road, one of the first essential steps you need to take if you want to drive legally is to obtain your vehicle registration document (carte grise). This administrative document certifies ownership of the vehicle. But how do you get your vehicle registration document in this year of 2024, marked by the evolution of technologies and administrative procedures?

Why and how to obtain a carte grise for your vehicle?

In France, the law requires you to apply for a vehicle registration certificate, commonly known as a "carte grise". Carte grise is the colloquial term for a vehicle registration certificate. It lists the number, known as the SIV number, as well as the vehicle's date of first registration, its characteristics, the identity of its owner and the vehicle's conformity. It's important to note that, contrary to what you might think, the carte grise does not serve as proof of vehicle ownership, but rather as proof of registration.

If the driver's situation changes, it will be necessary to carry out the how to change the owner of a vehicle in order to obtain a new document to affix to the vehicle. Warning: not having a vehicle registration certificate can result in a heavy fine. The fine for not having a registration certificate can be as high as 750 euros, although it is usually a flat rate 135 euros. Drivers have one month to obtain their registration papers, for both new and used vehicles, or risk being fined during an inspection.

Also be aware that if you lose your carte grise or if it is damaged, you can quickly make a duplicate carte grise by following the appropriate online procedures.

How to obtain a carte grise for the first time

Yes, depending on the nature of your new vehicle, the procedures are not the same. Used or new, you'll need to follow a few steps before getting behind the wheel of your new vehicle...

New vehicles

Before driving your new vehicle for the first time, you need to obtain your vehicle registration document, whether you bought your car in France or abroad. For new vehicles, there are three options for registering them:

Through the professional who sold you the vehicle: they can take care of the registration application themselves Through an approved professional: they will handle the registration procedure on behalf of the driver, Online, on the France Titres (the new name for ANTS), where all procedures for obtaining a vehicle registration certificate have been carried out exclusively online since November 6, 2017.

For those without internet access, prefectures and some sub-prefectures provide digital areas where this application can be made online. The definitive carte grise is sent by secure post within variable timescales.

Owned vehicles

The driver has one month from the date of purchase to apply for a used vehicle registration document. The following documents are required when using an authorized professional:

.

The original registration document signed by the previous owner, imperatively stating "Sold on..." with the date and time of sale,

The Cerfa form n°13757*03, completed and signed by all the vehicle's co-owners,

Proof of identity and address for each co-owner,

A mandate to the approved professional if someone other than the owner is managing the procedure.

In all cases, it may be necessary to undergo a technical inspection if your vehicle is more than four years old. Once this stage has been completed, you will receive your new vehicle registration document by secure mail within a variable timeframe.

How much will a car registration cost in 2024?

The year 2024 marks an increase in the carte grise rates in several French regions, following an increase in the tax power rates. The regional tax is freely set by each regional council and represents the third largest source of tax revenue after VAT and TICPE. As of January 1, 2024, certain vehicles will be more expensive to register in certain regions. In the Île-de-France region, the rate for a fiscal horse has risen from 46.15 euros to 54.95 euros, an increase of 19%. In Normandy, the rate increases by 11 euros to 46 euros. In the Centre-Val de Loire region, the price of a fiscal horse goes up from 49.80 euros to 55 euros, an increase of 5.20 euros. As for Hauts-de-France, the regional tax increases from 34.50 euros to 36.20 euros. Note that Corsica retains the lowest rate at €27 since 2008.

In some regions, electric, hybrid, LPG and E85 vehicles benefit from an exemption from the regional registration tax. This is the case in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Corsica, where owners of clean vehicles can obtain their registration documents free of charge. In Hauts-de-France, these types of vehicles benefit from a 50% reduction in the regional tax to encourage the adoption of clean mobility solutions.

Good to know: some regions are deciding to end tax exemptions for environmentally friendly vehicles. In Normandy, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Centre-Val de Loire, hybrid, LPG and E85 vehicles will no longer benefit from these tax advantages in 2024.

How to prepare for this rate hike

For future vehicle buyers, it's important to find out about this increase in registration rates and plan accordingly. For example, this may mean taking into account the additional cost of buying a new vehicle, or considering more environmentally friendly options. Finally, this rise in registration fees raises the question of whether it could slow down the transition to more sustainable, environmentally friendly mobility. Only time will tell what impact these changes will have on the French car market.

Getting your first "carte grise" means gathering certain documents and choosing from different options to complete the process online or via a licensed professional. The law imposes strict deadlines and hefty fines for those who fail to comply. From now on, you'll be able to complete these formalities with ease and drive legally on French roads.